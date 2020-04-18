THOMAS – In a major shake-up of administration, the Snake River School District announced the resignation of Snake River Junior High School Principal Basil Morris, who is leaving to take the superintendent’s position in the Firth School District.
Tabbed to take Morris’ position as the principal of the junior high will be the vice principal from the high school, Rich Dunn.
Dunn has been serving as the dean of students/vice principal at the high school under Principal Ray Carter.
Dunn has been with the Snake River School District since graduating with his Bachelor of Arts degree in Physical Education from Idaho State University in 2005. While attending ISU, he was elected student body vice president and was chosen to serve as the College of Education senator. He then worked as a graduate assistant while receiving his masters degree in athletic administration from Idaho State University.
Dunn has been with Snake River for the past 11 years. He has taught physical education, health, history and social studies at the Junior High as well as elementary physical education. He has enjoyed success in coaching over the past 20 years.
He has been a coach in three major sports for the Snake River Panthers and has won a state championship in all three sports, coaching football, girls’ basketball, and baseball.
Dunn has been married for 20 years to Snake River alumni Kambrel Dunn. They have three children: Camdyn, Macki, and Boston.
Dunn is excited about the transfer to the junior high school and being able to continue the working relationship between the junior high and the high school that has been developed over the past several years.
Dunn is expected to remain as the Snake River High School baseball coach for the foreseeable future.
He will move into the new position immediately.