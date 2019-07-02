POCATELLO — The 2019 Jubilee Celebration of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers Bingham North Company was held recently in Pocatello at the Bannock County Historic Complex.
The group found the museum, along with the reconstructed replica of Fort Hall, to be interesting as well as educational. Although this site is located less than an hour away from Shelley, most of the daughters had never been to Pocatello to enjoy the historic complex.
The ladies first watched a short video about the origin and history of Fort Hall, gateway to the Pacific Northwest. The fort was a stopping off place for those pioneers traveling to California or the Northwest territory. The ladies also toured the reconstructed fort with its various cabins and other structures. The museum housed many interesting displays and pictures of Pocatello and its earliest beginnings.
After exploring the fort and historical displays, the group had lunch in one of the picnic areas located in Ross Park. The newly elected president, Judy Sparks, welcomed the company. Chaplain Patricia Morris offered a prayer and blessing on the food. Linda Bradshaw, second vice president, led the group in singing “O Ye Mountains High.”
The jubilee is held each year in June to honor the birth of pioneer leader Brigham Young, who was born June 1, 1801. There were 18 ladies present including one guest.
The Daughters of Utah Pioneers was organized April 11, 1901, in Salt Lake City under the leadership of Annie M. Taylor, daughter of John Taylor. Forty-six women of pioneer descent gathered at her home for the first meeting, held September 21, 1901, and the association was incorporated April 2, 1925. It has since become an international organization with headquarters in Salt Lake City.
In keeping with historical heritage, the organization is divided into camps and companies. The camps are individual groups, each with their own officers, reporting to a company organization. The company officers, in turn, report to the international headquarters in Salt Lake City. There are two companies in Bingham County, Bingham North and Bingham South, with several camps in each company.
Its constitution states that the purpose of the organization is “to perpetuate the names and achievements of the men, women, and children who were the pioneers in founding this commonwealth by preserving old landmarks, marking historical places, collecting artifacts and histories, establishing a library of historical matter, and securing manuscripts, photographs, maps, and all such data as shall aid in perfecting a record of the Utah Pioneers.”
Women of all ages are invited to join to become “Daughters of the Future --Keepers of the Past.” For more information or to join, contact Judy Sparks at (208) 604-0367, Barbara Empey at (208) 681-1763, Linda Bradshaw at (208) 357-7440, or LaRee Hammer at (208) 569-9741.