BLACKFOOT — The February meeting of Bingham Camp #1 of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers (DUP) saw the presentation of an award to a non-member of the organization, a history of trains, and a pioneer spotlight.
Camp Captain Adell Thompson presented Joyce Orton, non-member, with a Certificate of Recognition of Activity and Friendship; acknowledging the kind deeds she has done for Bingham Camp #1.
Alice Baumgartner, camp member, gave a lesson of the history of trains. Her topics included Credit of the Pacific Railroad Act signed by President Abraham Lincoln; the Stockton-Darlington Line and Their Wagons, 22 passenger and 12 wagons that hauled coal and flour; the ground breaking Dec. 2, 1863, in Omaha for the railroad; the first rail was laid in 1865; the first U.S. Mail Service and their Use of the railroads; the Enabling Act Bill, which proposed three routes to the coast — the Southern Pacific, the Central Pacific, and the Northern Pacific; quick communication messages (from the White House to Baltimore was only 1 hour and 13 minutes); Dewitt Clinton, on a maiden trip to New York, used a tin horn for attention; George Pullman redesigned a sleeping car that was a coach by day and a sleeping car by night; and Horatio Allen, engineer, went to England to study railroading and ordered four locomotives.
Alice concluded by telling about the Transcontinental Railroad engines meeting at Promontory, Utah, May 10, 1869. The Golden Spike is celebrated every year on May 10 regardless of the weather.
The DUP uses the year 1869 as the cutoff date for pioneer histories. Donna Barnard, Camp 1st Captain, told of her grandfather, John Isaac Watson, and her great-grandfather, Edwin Watson.
The meeting was hosted by Leda May Wadsworth.