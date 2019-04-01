MORELAND — The Bingham South Company of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers (DUP) will hold its Spring Conference April 15 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at Moreland.
Bingham South Company President Susan Morrell, who presides over the nine camps, reported new board members will be introduced and a new president to preside over the nine camps will also be presented as she is retiring after six years of service to the DUP.
BINGHAM DUP CAMP HOLDS MARCH MEETING
Captain of the Bingham DUP Camp, Adell Thompson, told the story of her grandparents: Sanford and Mary Sophie (Frederickson) Twitchell and Alfred Alonzo and Jennie (Robinson) Twitchell and Vida Pearl Twitchell and Fred Dubois McCurdy.
She proudly announced, “My grandparents were pioneers in the Beaver/ Fillmore part of Utah but became ‘the TWITCHELLS of IDAHO!’” They were stone masons and sheared sheep. They are buried in the Basalt, Bingham County Cemetery.”
DUP Camp member Donna Barnard gave the lesson, “Symbols of Idaho,” The syringa, Mountain Bluebird, Western White Pine, Star Garnet, and the Appaloosa Horse are symbols that were adopted to illustrate the beauty and diversity of Idaho.
When explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark and the Shoshone Indian chief in 1805 smoked a peace pipe, it was hollowed out of a syringa stem, Indian bows were made from syringa wood and Shoshone women used the syringa for cradles they carried their babies in.
The leaves of this plant were used to make soap. The syringa (mock orange) plant blooms early in the spring and the blossom has four white petals and “a heart of gold.”
In 1929, the school children chose the mountain bluebird as the state bird. The Western White Pine is our state tree that may grow 180 feet tall and is in demand by furniture makers.. The star garnet has only been found in Idaho and India. The Nez Perce Indians are credited with developing the spotted horse. It is an animal of beauty and endurance. The state horse received
its name from the Palouse River where the tribe resided.
“Esto Perpetua” is a Latin word meaning “Let it be perpetual,” and is a fitting motto for the state.
Donna Barnard closed her lesson with some excerpts from Rick Just’s booklet about Idaho History. The next DUP Camp meeting will be April 8 at 1 p.m. at the LDS 2nd Ward Church.