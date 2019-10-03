IDAHO FALLS – The state finals for Distinguished Young Women takes place today and Saturday, Oct. 4 and 5, at the Colonial Theatre, 450 A St. in Idaho Falls.
Thirty-six young ladies from across the state are vying to represent Idaho in the national finals that take place in June 2020.
Bingham County has four representatives. From Aberdeen is Tessa Woodin; Amanda Moser represents Blackfoot; Lexie Westergard represents Firth-Shelley; and Elizabeth Wada represents Snake River.
Woodin is the daughter of Jason and Nanette Woodin.
Moser is the daughter of Bryce and Amy Moser.
Westergard is the daughter of Brett and Kim Westergard.
Wada is the daughter of Brian and Julie Wada.
The first preliminary performance begins at 7 p.m. roday. The second preliminary takes place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, with the final performance at 7 p.m. on the same day.
All events take place in the Colonial Theatre.
Tickets are $15 per person for each performance and can be purchased at the door.
Doors open for the evening performances at 6 p.m. The doors to the auditorium open at 6:30 p.m.