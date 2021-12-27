SHELLEY – Electronic sports are becoming a part of the athletic program at Shelley High School.
Athletic Director Josh Wells provided a lengthy discussion and presentation on the addition of “E-sports” to the athletic department. Part of the discussion was the addition of a head coach and two assistant coaches to the budget for athletics.
The discussion went into detail to exactly what E-sports is and how it is going to affect the participation of students in school activities.
E-sports is video gaming and according to Wells, “really cool” how they have taken a game that is basically only on the internet and transformed it into a school--by-school competition and used it as a teaching tool to incorporate information technology learning into the school as well.
It has grown into a multibillion dollar enterprise within the schools and some are even having national competitions between schools.
Wells pointed out that the current top player in the country is a student at Boise State University, who has earned a full-ride scholarship to the university via E-sports and is currently making in excess of $100,000 per year while attending school, playing Madden Football. The student is the top-ranked player in the country.
Boise State has also built their program to offer many scholarships and has been building teams in various games found on the internet. A recent trip took a dozen students along with the football team to Colorado State University for a competition at CSU.
The explosive growth of this program has teams up and down the eastern Idaho corridor and Shelley would like to be part of this growth as it will help get additional participation from the students.
Wells said recent studies have also shown that it has helped to raise grade point averages among students who are participating as there are grade requirements for participation just like there are for athletics and other activity oriented clubs and organizations.
The program is being looked at by NFHS (National Federation of High Schools) for inclusion in the organization’s overseeing of activities on campuses nationwide.
Wells also indicated that of the students polled at Shelley High School, around 72 percent are already playing the games, 15 different states have schools that offer E-sports as part of their activities for students, 300 colleges and universities have programs in place, most of whom offer scholarships for participation,
The request for funding was for $2,100 for a head coach and $1,100 each for two assistant coaches.
A motion was made by Lisa Marlow, seconded by Scott Fredericksen and the vote was 4-0 in favor.
Riverview Elementary Principal Ben Lemons and Superintendent Chad Williams honored LuAnn Fowler as the Employee of the Month. Lemons said Fowler makes life there so much more enjoyable for staff, faculty, and students alike. She is kind, helpful, friendly, and the student just lover her. Parents also speak very highly of her and her interactions with them and the students at the school.
The student of the month is Nathan Ball of Shelley High School. A very active student in many of the organizations around the school (he had to be represented by his parents due to his prior obligation with one of those organizations), Nathan is president of the Key Club, active in National Honor Society, and many other clubs and organizations.
He is well liked by the students and the teachers, most of whom rave about his production and helpfulness in the classrooms. He works well with the other students and is a joy to have at the high school.
A report was given on the current status of the district’s budget and everything was reported as being on or close to where it should be as far as expenditures are concerned within the district with no outstanding items of concern.
The board approved a substitute pay increase’ which raised the pay rate to $12 per hour and made it retroactive to Nov. 1. The vote was 5-0 in favor of the raise.
There was also a motion and second to begin work on the supplemental levy which is scheduled to be voted upon this coming year. A draft was presented to the board and the vote was 4-0 in favor of going ahead with the work on the draft.