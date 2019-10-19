BLACKFOOT — Formation of a Bingham County recreation district, city council seats, and school board seats are among the questions facing voters during the Nov. 5 election, with early voting beginning Monday.
Hours for early voting are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Early voting ends ends Nov. 1.
Bingham County Clerk Pamela Eckhardt has sent out a letter to voters in the affected precincts that will be voting on the question of creating a county recreation district as a taxing district, with registered voters residing within the proposed boundaries of the district including the Blackfoot, Snake River, and Firth school districts casting a ballot in favor or against the creation of the proposed district, requiring a simple majority for passage because it involves a levy.
Precincts affected include Blackfoot 1 – Mountain View Middle School, Blackfoot 2 – Mountain View Middle School, Blackfoot 3 – Mountain View Middle School, Blackfoot 4 – Stalker Elementary, Blackfoot 5 – Ridge Crest Elementary, Blackfoot 6 – Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, Firth 7 – Johnson Elementary, Firth 8 – Johnson Elementary, Groveland 9 — Groveland Elementary, Moreland 11 – Moreland Elementary, Rockford 12 – Rockford Elementary, Riverside 17 – Riverside Elementary, Pingree 18 – Rockford Elementary, Wapello 19 – Wapello Elementary, Fort Hall 20 – Fort Hall Elementary, Groveland 22 – Groveland Elementary, Blackfoot 23 – Mountain View Middle School, Riverside 24 – Riverside Elementary, Moreland 25 – Moreland Elementary, Atomic City 26 – Bingham County Courthouse.
The proposed levy rate is .04 percent of the net taxable value of the proposed district. If the election is successful, the aggregate amount of taxes that could be raised would be $617,500 based on current values, equating to an increase of $40 per $100,000 of taxable property value.
If the levy passes, the district would be administered by a board of representatives elected within the levy district. It would prioritize improvements and authorize expenditures to expedite pool reopening to meet all appropriate safety requirements.
The focus of the issue has largely centered on the reopening of the Blackfoot swimming pool, which has resulted in some controversy from others who think other recreational opportunities should be considered or that there should not be an additional taxing district. The board would oversee the pool operation, decisions, and oversight of the funds invested into the pool, with revenue limitations prescribing the repair and replacement schedule.
It’s anticipated that it would take about two years to reopen the pool once funds are in place, and the recreation district may be eligible for additional grant funds once it is reopened to assist in upgrades.
Other items on ballots in the county include:
Aberdeen: Mayor, Larry Barrett; city council, Diane Hernandez, Alan Sommers, and Karl D. Vollmer.
Atomic City: Council member Seat 1, Larry C. Fiedler vs. Dieter H. Nippert; Council member Seat 2, Anthony Bandiera vs. Jared Mundell.
Basalt: Mayor, Matthew R. Burch vs. Larry D. Wagoner; Council member, Brittney Brittain and Pam Croft; Firth School District Trustee Zone 2, Brian Esplin vs. Robyn S. Mitchell.
Blackfoot, Ballot 1: Council member Seat 3, Bart Brown; Council member Seat 4, Jan Simpson.
Blackfoot, Ballot 2: Council member Seat 3, Bart Brown; Council member Seat 4, Jan Simpson; Blackfoot School District Trustee Zone 2, Karen Clark Driscoll vs. Carlos Mercado.
Blackfoot, Ballot 3: Blackfoot School District Trustee Zone 2, Karen Clark Driscoll vs. Carlos Mercado; Blackfoot-Snake River Fire District Commissioner Zone 3, Michael Hepworth vs. Bruce Lloyd.
Firth, Ballot 1: Council member, Shirley Bame and Stewart Portela.
Firth, Ballot 2: Firth School District Trustee Zone 2, Brian Esplin vs. Robyn S. Mitchell.
Shelley: Council member Seat 2, Adam French; Council member Seat 3, Leif Watson.
Country Haven Subdistrict (only residents of Country Haven Subdistrict will receive this ballot): Create a subdistrict to Groveland Water and Sewer District which will be known as Country Haven Subdistrict of Groveland Water and Sewer District.
Polls on Nov. 5 will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.