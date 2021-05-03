FIRTH – The May 18 election only has one item on the ballot — the Firth School District’s plant facilities levy — and has already hit the early election polls at the county courthouse, according to Danette Miller, the county’s head of elections.
Firth decided to forgo seeking funds for a continued supplemental levy and rather thought it would be a better option to seek the plant facilities levy because of how the funds are distributed and earmarked.
Unlike plant facilities levies, supplemental levy funds are deposited in the general fund and can be applied to many different line items and used as discretionary funds for an array of different reasons whereas a plant facility levy has its funds put into line items and are used for facilities.
Firth School District Superintendent Basil Morris held a town hall meeting in April to hear questions and concerns from members of the community. During the meeting, Morris heard concerns about transparency and issues with some of the items identified on the priority list. Members of the community noted that some of the items that have been noted were supposed to be handled in the past and were keynote items that drew their votes in the first place and wanted to know what he was going to do to ensure that the specific items would be completed. Morris said he was not aware that some of the items had already been noted for completion, but added he intends to be as transparent as possible and will be doing everything in his power to ensure that the transparency is there for the community.
Morris has since lined out a complete list of priorities and what year he wants to tackle each item in a spreadsheet published on the Firth district’s website. Alongside that spreadsheet is an additional document that shows the previous expenditures from supplemental and facilities levies. On average, the necessary funds each year amounted to $400,000 — which is the amount they are seeking yearly for five years for a total of $2 million.
Morris held a second question and answer meeting on April 28, where they heard more input from the community, including concerns about rising costs of construction materials as well as support of bringing their facilities into the 21{sup}st{/sup} century. Other comments and questions revolved around when they would be starting the projects as well as how soon they would be started. Morris noted that a lot of the projects are restricted to summer because of students being in the classroom currently and returning in the fall.
Advisors have made suggestions on certain items to ensure that the district receives the best return on its investment, including suggestions of heating and cooling systems that are equal in price to just cooling systems. The district will explore dual units because of equivalent pricing and to future-proof the systems. Morris said they explored as many options as possible but had to keep cost and functionality in the forefront of their minds.
Other items brought to attention in the Q&A involved the project put forth by members of the board to bring parents and professionals into the classroom to teach about specific career paths such as HVAC and plumbing. The hope is to bring real world application to the classroom for the students to learn additional skills and to learn it from someone who works in those specific fields.
The complete list of projects is available on the Firth School District website, and early voting will take place through May 14. Those who do not vote early will be able to vote at their respective polling locations on May 18.