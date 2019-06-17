BLACKFOOT – If you love all things dog, the East Idaho Spring Classic Dog Show at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds was the place to be Thursday through Sunday. Dogs of all breeds, sizes, and colors were competing.
The shows on Thursday and Friday were hosted by the Eagle Rock Kennel Club. The shows on Saturday and Sunday were hosted by the Pocatello Kennel Club. In each show, the rules and regulations of the American Kennel Club (AKC) were followed.
There was also a division for dogs with no particular pedigree.
All breeds of dogs could be entered in confirmation classes, obedience, and rally trials and agility.
About 880 dogs were registered in the Thursday and Sunday shows; about 925 dogs competed in the Friday and Saturday shows.
“The cost of gas has impacted our numbers,” Eagle Rock Kennel Club director Tim Reese said. “We have maintained this year, but Junior Showmanship is huge. It’s good to see the young kids in there.”
Competitors came from 37 states, including Florida.
Reese has worked the past 11 months to organize this event.
“Idaho is one of the most competitive circuits in the nation,” Reese said. “This year we added northern Idaho to our circuit. Their show grew by 30 percent; they were ecstatic. On the Idaho circuit, competitors can show in nine shows in 10 days.
“The Coeur d‘Alene show was last Friday, Saturday, and Sunday,” he explained. “Monday was a travel day. The competition in Filer was Tuesday and Wednesday; the shows in Blackfoot are Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
“This is the 36th year for the Eagle Rock-Pocatello cluster; we are the oldest cluster in the United States,” he said. “Dr. Julie Alpert (director of the Pocatello Kennel Club) and I listen to everyone and then the two of us vote and make decisions.”
Jessie Bennett from Parowan, Utah, said that five years ago she co-owned a female Irish setter.
“My friend wanted to show her. My Irish setter, Crois, is her son.” Jennifer Logan from Salt Lake City said, “I got a Greater Swiss Mountain dog because I wanted to hike; I got into showing because I got Norman (her Greater Swiss Mountain dog). He is wonderful to take on hikes.”
Patrick Smith from New Plymouth, Idaho, “got bit by the bug” about four years ago. He and his granddaughter, Aleia James, show Rhodesian Ridgebacks.
“We have a great time,” Smith said. “A Rhodesian can run 30 miles per hour; they have a good temperament. In South Africa, they are used to hunt lions.”
“I saw a Sussex Spaniel at a dog show,” Kristl Howard said. “We like to travel so we go to dog shows.”