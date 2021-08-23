The emergence of the COVID-19 delta variant has been troubling for movie theaters and Hollywood as theater attendance and box office revenue has declined in the late summer, although moviegoers in eastern Idaho have kept local theaters going strong.
“Around here especially, people have been willing to go out,” said Brandon Lott, owner of Royal Theater in Idaho Falls. “Here in southeast Idaho, we’ve noticed that people are willing to go out really since we opened.”
Brandon Lott and his father, Kent Lott, are the owners of Paramount Theater, Centre Twin and the Blackfoot Movie Mill. Kent Lott purchased Centre theater in 1993 and his family has been involved in the theater industry ever since.
The family’s theaters took a significant hit during 2020 when studios held onto their movies, Brandon Lott said. Business has been driven by the movies available in theaters. Tickets were selling to as much capacity as the state’s pandemic measures would allow during 2020’s late fall and winter, when studios started trickling out films once again.
Strong attendance has continued through the summer with the theaters continuing to sell to capacity when new blockbusters have been released, he said.
This contradicts the national trend, according to an Aug. 15 Associated Press article, which reported box office revenue has been diminishing over the last month because of the delta variant and the rise of COVID-19 cases.
Some studios are postponing their fall films’ release dates because of the increase in COVID-19 cases. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” “Hotel Transylvania 4” and “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” have all been pushed back to later date.
Other blockbusters have been delayed multiple times. “Top Gun: Maverick” has been delayed twice this year and is scheduled for a Nov. 19 release and “James Bond: No Time to Die” is scheduled to release on Oct. 8 in the U.S. after delaying its opening for the third time.
Lott said it’s been frustrating when studios delay their movies or exclusively release them on streaming platforms, although he understands the decision.
“I definitely see their stance and where they’re coming from, especially if you have a film that had a big budget to make,” he said. “(Earlier in the pandemic), nobody wanted to be the first out of the gate. They kind of wanted to watch the market on other films.”
Many studios have opted for hybrid approaches with their films releasing to both theaters and streaming platforms simultaneously.
The Associated Press reported that this follows industry analysts’ predictions of lower box office revenue, with “The Suicide Squad” and “Jungle Cruise” underperforming at the box office using the hybrid release model. Meanwhile, “Free Guy” released exclusively to theaters and has exceeded revenue expectations, collecting an estimated $28.4 million in ticket sales even as audience numbers have started to decline due to the delta variant.
Streaming has become a new way for many people to watch movies. Reuters reported on Aug. 13 that the Walt Disney Co. credited much of revenue from the last fiscal quarter to its streaming platforms. Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ gained just under 15 million new subscribers to total nearly 174 million.
Disney+ reported a loss of $293 million but the company attributes that to investments in TV shows and movies.
Some movie theaters have had to adapt to the industry’s now online presence. Rexburg’s Paramount 5 started showing first-fun movies in September 2020. Before the pandemic, the theater would show new releases about a month after they first released so it could offer tickets to customers at a discounted price.
Paramount 5 owner Brendan Andrews told the Upper Valley Standard Journal in May that the theater continued this business model because the market had become too competitive to show movies at later dates due to streaming services.
Lott said he hasn’t noticed a significant impact in attendance at his family’s theaters because of films that are also on streaming platforms.
“It’s a very committed movie-theater-going crowd. They’re looking to get away from the dirty dishes and get out of the house,” he said.
Lott attributed the active movie theater crowd in the region to the family-oriented population demographic and people wanting the movie theater experience.
“People and their families are generally looking for that escape on a conservative family-oriented level,” Lott said. “That really fits right in line with our goals of what we want to offer at our locations.”