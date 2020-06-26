BLACKFOOT -- The Eastern Idaho State Fair board voted Thursday night to proceed with the 2020 fair, scheduled Sept. 4-12 in Blackfoot.
Board members and EISF Manager Brandon Bird met with Bingham County commissioners and Blackfoot city representatives including Mayor Marc Carroll in a meeting that lasted about 3 1/2 hours before the board voted 4-2 in favor of proceeding with the fair.
Bingham County board member Justin Oleson gave the motion "to proceed forward as a traditional fair."
"A decision was made and we are excited to have the community share in this great event," Bird said after the meeting. "We will do everything we can to make this year's fair safe and enjoyable for the people attending."
The meeting covered possible scenarios, questions regarding public health concerns, inquiring what Mayor Marc Carroll will allow to take place in Blackfoot, and many other things.
The meeting started with Bird addressing the board about the continued search and meetings he has attended via Zoom with other fair organizers across the country.
“It seemed more like a therapy session rather than a meeting about fairs,” Bird stated regarding the organizers' meetings. He said that of those on the call, only 25 of the fairs have considered holding the course while the other 75 have “ripped the band aid off” and have decided that they will try their luck next year.
Bird said Butler Amusements made it clear that they will not be coming to Blackfoot and they were waiting to see what would happen with the Western Idaho State Fair before giving a definitive decision. Now that the WISF has canceled, Butler contacted Bird and said it is not feasible for them to transport all of their equipment to Idaho for just the EISF.
Because of this newer information, Bird looked for a temporary solution for this year, but has not secured a carnival at this time. Later in the meeting, he expressed concern about hiring a sub-par carnival to fill the void, that it could cause issues in the future.
Bird said some grandstand events have offered postponement to next year, including their comedy act that was originally booked. On the opposite side of that, one of the music acts that was booked wants to fulfill their contract, including the performance. The rodeo, demolition derby, and tractor pulls were also added into the discussion, stating that each of those events were desired with certain persons having a vested interest. Once Bird finished with his opening, the discussion commenced.
Oleson went right into defending the history of the fair, explaining that it has been running for over 100 years, and letting COVID-19 derail it is not what he intends to let happen. Oleson questioned the validity of the case numbers, wanting to know if some of the numbers being counted as confirmed cases were people testing positive for the antibodies.
Bingham County Commissioner Jessica Lewis, who serves on Bingham Memorial Hospital's board, explained that the number of confirmed antibody tests returning positive are extremely low. Commissioner Whitney Manwaring, who is part of the Southeastern Idaho Public Health committee, explained that the numbers are being recorded accurately with emphasis on being transparent.
Manwaring also expressed concern from a first responder standpoint. He was a paramedic with the Blackfoot Fire Department for over 25 years. Manwaring's concerns about first responders included their safety from people coming into the fair and infecting those who are there to help them. The topic of community spread became a focus for the meeting.
County Commissioner Mark Bair focused on a different side of safety, not taking away from public safety but along the legal side of the fair. Bair noted that the Idaho Counties Risk Management Program (ICRMP) will not cover anything pandemic related, leaving the 16 counties involved in the EISF open to legal action.
“My concern is that ICRMP doesn't cover a pandemic,” Bair stated, adding that without the coverage they are more likely to be sued if someone contracts COVID-19 while attending the fair.
The discussion then turned to the difficulty of proving exposure and contraction during the EISF. The parties in attendance agreed that it would be hard to prove that their contraction came from ESIF, but it does not change the seriousness of the virus.
Oleson turned to the numbers of contraction, reiterating his views on it not being as serious as people believe it to be, and going so far as to call it a political tool and media manipulation.
“The point for the shutdown was to flatten the curve so that we had the hospital space, beds, and ventilators available. We have done that, now it's time to get back to normal,” Oleson stated.
County commissioners from Bonneville and Madison Counties were in attendance as well and they were asked their opinions on the future of the EISF. Both were in favor of moving forward with it, even if that meant in a reduced capacity. They became more in favor of the fair after Bird explained that if the fair is canceled, the 16 counties will be out $400,000 in contractual obligations, payroll, and expenses.
He also said that if they decide to go forward with the fair and Carroll decides to exercise his authority given to him for emergency situations and shuts the fair down, the counties will then be out closer to $1 million. Projections would show that the fair would be out at least $700,000 assuming they go forward and are later canceled, not including the additional loss from all of the private vendors who spent money on inventory specifically for the nine-day event.
Oleson addressed Carroll regarding the likelihood of that happening. Carroll offered the board the opportunity to provide a working plan to follow the state and CDC guidelines, which Oleson shot down.
“There has to be some focus on personal responsibility,” Oleson stated regarding social distancing. “They have the choice whether to come or not. Assume that we do not provide a plan, will you shut us down?”
“I will use the emergency authority, yes. It is my job to protect the people of Blackfoot,” Carroll stated, “This is ground zero.”
Carroll explained his reasoning, saying if people come to the fair and are contagious, they come here, spread it to the masses, who spread it to the vendors and people of Blackfoot.
“We are the ones left to clean it up,” Carroll said, adding he is not trying to cause issues, but rather feels the pressure of the position. He openly expressed not having any personal issue with the fair moving forward, but more so is concerned about the well-being of the community members.
“I don't get sick,” he stated, “but I do have an obligation to look out for the well-being of the people of Blackfoot.”
Corey Foster, a board member who represents the north counties, asked what it would take to get Carroll's stamp of approval. Foster expressed concern about closing the fair and not having a rodeo this year. Since the EISF has become an official PRCA rodeo event, he said, it has made leaps and bounds in progress, and were asked if the rodeo could be filmed at this year's fair for a television show.
Foster said he has been involved in the rodeo side of the fair for a while and feels connected to it. Oleson jumped in lobbying for the Elks Lodge's Demolition Derby that is held each year. Oleson, an active member of the Elks, wants to see the event take place knowing that the Elks organization continues to provide support in every community they are in, especially for continued education.
“We can't enforce social distancing. It's not possible,” Bird said. All in attendance agreed, and those in attendance expressed on multiple occasions that because it is a choice to attend the fair, it is also the individual's responsibility to continue to social distance.
After a recess, the county commissioners and Carroll excused themselves and the board continued meeting. Bird turned the attention to the financial reports and projections for the fair, even if held in a reduced capacity. He said that the fair could afford a 30 percent reduction across the board and still turn a slight profit for them to utilize for next year's fair, but once it gets below that, they are running in the red.
The board members toyed with different options including a reduced fair without grandstand events or carnival, but the issue that kept arising was social distancing and public health. Bird explained that the health department did not give him guidelines to run a safe fair, but rather told him they cannot sign off on it at this point in time. Because of that, board members became concerned about the food vendors' ability to acquire their licenses from the health department to operate legally.
Bird also explained that they will need to find a contractor willing to manage the garbage this year because the women's prison in Pocatello will not be doing it, and made the board aware of this in March. They will also be looking for a contractor to keep the bathrooms clean and sanitized. They do not have either of these contracts secured at this point.
None of that seemed to be an issue to the board and they told Bird to go ahead and find contractors for those roles. Bird announced that every one of their food vendors from last year have confirmed they are happy to be here for 2020, one going as far as saying that even a reduced number of days would be better than no fair at all. They have had nearly 20 other vendors cancel due to cost of travel and concern for employee safety, leaving it open to recruit and bring new vendors to the fair this year.
Once Bird finished with the finances, the concern about the health department or Carroll shutting the fair down became a major point of contention. Board members were concerned about going forward and allowing the food vendors to purchase their product only to have the health department not issue their licenses or Carroll having law enforcement lock the gates before the fair even gets underway.
Foster contacted the Madison County attorney to verify if Carroll has the authority to close the fair down. Foster came back to the meeting after taking a call regarding that question and explained that he does in fact have the authority to do so, but an emergency city council meeting can overturn the ruling.
Oleson reaffirmed the statement, explaining that the power is limited to seven days without council approval. Both Oleson and Foster stated that they hoped it does not come to that, because they do not want to see the losses that would be sustained by all the counties involved if it were to be closed.
Foster asked Bird, “How are you feeling about this because I am not getting the vibe that you want to go forward with it?” Bird explained that he will do whatever the board decides, but reminded them that it is the EISF reputation and everything they have worked to reverse in the past 10 years could go up in smoke with one decision.
He expressed that he is happy to move forward with the plan if that is what they wish, but at this point, the board had offered minimal direction. This was a turning point in the meeting; rather than arguing about what they could not control, they made efforts to bring normalcy to the people.