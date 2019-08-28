FRIDAY, AUGUST 30
DAY SPONSOR: MATTRESS FIRM
ON THE GROUNDS
10 am – 10 pm — Buildings and Barns open
Noon – 11 pm — Butler Amusement Carnival Rides open
2; 4; 6; 8 & 9 pm — Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building
GRANDSTAND ARENA
8 am — 4-H Jr. Working Ranch Horse Show – FREE
Presented by: Portneuf Health Partners
7:30 pm — Brett Young
BIG DOG SATELLITE FREE STAGE
2 – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment
4 & 6 pm — Jared Sherlock, Comic Magician & Illusionist
5 & 7 pm — Dan Meyer, Sword Swallower Show
NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE
3 – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule of local entertainment
5 & 8 pm — Foreign Figures, Indie Pop Quartet
6 & 9 pm — Sami Dare, Hypnotist
WEST EVENTS AREA
10 am – 10 pm — Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4; 5 & 6 pm
Presented by: Idaho Farm Bureau
11 am – 9 pm — Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure
1; 3 & 6 pm — Trevor & Lorena Comedy Magic Show
2; 4 & 7 pm — Disc-Connected K9’s, World Famous Frisbee Dogs
Presented by: Idaho Central Credit Union
INFIELD – EAST END
8 am — 4-H Jr. Horse Driving Classes
1 pm — Draft Horse Hitches, Braided & Intermediate
GOAT ARENA
10 am — 4-H Dog Show
THE GARDEN
10 am – 9 pm — Ask a Master Gardener
10:30 am & 2:30 pm — Meditation in the Garden with Marlene Lyksett
-------------
SATURDAY, AUGUST 31
DAY SPONSOR: MY PILLOW
PARADE
10 am — “Taste the Fun!” Parade (begins on corner Rich St. & Shilling St. runs down Shilling St. & ends at Alice St.)
ON THE GROUNDS
10 am – 10 pm — Buildings and Barns open
Noon – 11 pm — Butler Amusement Carnival Rides open
2; 4; 6; 8 & 9 pm — Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building
GRANDSTAND ARENA
8 am — 4-H Jr. Horse Show – FREE
Presented by: Portneuf Health Partners
7:30 pm — Bull Riding Championships
BIG DOG SATELLITE FREE STAGE
Noon – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment
4 & 6 pm — Jared Sherlock, Comic Magician & Illusionist
5 & 7 pm — Dan Meyer, Sword Swallower Show
NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE
Noon – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment
5 & 8 pm — Foreign Figures, Indie Pop Quartet
6 & 9 pm — Sami Dare, Hypnotist
WEST EVENTS AREA
10 am – 10 pm — Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4; 5 & 6 pm
Presented by: Idaho Farm Bureau
11 am – 9 pm — Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure
1; 3 & 6 pm — Trevor & Lorena Comedy Magic Show
Noon; 2; 4 & 7 pm — Disc-Connected K9’s, World Famous Frisbee Dogs
Presented by: Idaho Central Credit Union
WEST EVENTS ARENA
8 am — Stock Dog Competition, Sheep & Cattle
4 pm — The Jay Ellis Memorial Lil’ Cowpoke Rodeo
Sponsored by: Blackfoot Elks Lodge, B – B Leather and Eastern Idaho State Fair
4-H BUILDING
3:30 pm — 4-H Lego Free Build Activity
5 pm — Sugar Art Team Cake Challenge, Non-Pro Team Challenge
Presented by: Zions Bank
6 pm — Sugar Art Team Cake Challenge, Pro Team Challenge
Presented by: Zions Bank
INFIELD – EAST END
3 pm — Draft Horse Hitches, Braided & Intermediate
GODDARD PAVILION
Barn Sponsor: D.L. Evans Bank
4 pm — Miniature Horse Performance Classes
GOAT ARENA
2 pm — Idaho State Arm Wrestling Championships
YELLOW DAIRY SHOW BARN
9:30 am — 4-H Poultry Show
RABBIT BARN
9 am — Rabbit Show, Adult Classes
SWINE BARN
9 am — Non-Terminal Swine Breeding Show
THE GARDEN
10:30 am & 2:30 pm — Meditation in the Garden with Marlene Lyksett
11 am — Buzz with the Bees Demonstration with Clarence Peck
-------------
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
ON THE GROUNDS
10 am – 10 pm — Buildings and Barns open
1 – 11 pm — Butler Amusement Carnival Rides open
2; 4; 6; 8 & 9 pm — Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building
GRANDSTAND ARENA
9:30 am — Cowboy Christian Church Services
Noon — Pari-Mutuel Racing and Indian Relay Races
Presented by: Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel
7:30 pm — Western Tractor Pull Nationals
BIG DOG SATELLITE FREE STAGE
Noon – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment
4 & 6 pm — Jared Sherlock, Comic Magician & Illusionist
5 & 7 pm — Dan Meyer, Sword Swallower Show
NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE
Noon – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment
5 & 8 pm — Foreign Figures, Indie Pop Quartet
6 & 9 pm — Sami Dare, Hypnotist
WEST EVENTS AREA
10 am – 10 pm — Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4; 5 & 6 pm
Presented by: Idaho Farm Bureau
11 am – 9 pm — Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure
1; 3 & 6 pm — Trevor & Lorena Comedy Magic Show
Noon; 2; 4 & 7 pm — Disc-Connected K9’s, World Famous Frisbee Dogs
Presented by: Idaho Central Credit Union
WEST EVENTS ARENA
9 am — Open Horse Show
Noon — Wild Horse Demonstration by 4-H Mustang Trail Challenge
INFIELD – EAST END
9 am — Draft Horse Hitches, Braided & Intermediate
GODDARD PAVILION
Barn Sponsor: D.L. Evans Bank
8 am — Angora Goat Show
9 am — Open Sheep Show (following after Angora Goat Show)
5 pm — Jr. Draft Showmanship Competition, Braided & Intermediate
RABBIT BARN
9 am — Rabbit Show, Youth Classes
THE GARDEN
10:30 am & 2:30 pm — Meditation in the Garden with Marlene Lyksett
3 pm — Garden Fitness Demonstration with Jon Lyksett
-------------
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 (LABOR DAY)
DAY SPONSOR: PROJECT FILTER
ON THE GROUNDS
10 am – 10 pm — Buildings and Barns open
11 am – 11 pm — Butler Amusement Carnival Rides open
2; 4; 6; 8 & 9 pm — Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building
GRANDSTAND ARENA
Noon — Pari-Mutuel Racing and Indian Relay Races
Presented by: Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel
6:30 pm — Mutton Bustin’
Presented by: Portneuf Health Partners
7:30 pm — Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo
Presented by: Project Filter
Promoting: Military Night
BIG DOG SATELLITE FREE STAGE
Noon – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment
Noon — Kids Pie Eating Contest
Presented by: Idaho Falls Magazine/Harris Publishing
1 pm — People’s Choice Award: Best Fair Food Finals
Presented by: I.E. Productions
4 & 6 pm — Jared Sherlock, Comic Magician & Illusionist
5 & 7 pm — Dan Meyer, Sword Swallower Show
NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE
Noon – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment
5 & 8 pm — Foreign Figures, Indie Pop Quartet
6 & 9 pm — Sami Dare, Hypnotist
WEST EVENTS AREA
10 am – 10 pm — Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4; 5 & 6 pm
Presented by: Idaho Farm Bureau
11 am – 9 pm — Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure
1; 3 & 6 pm — Trevor & Lorena Comedy Magic Show
Noon; 2; 4 & 7 pm — Disc-Connected K9’s, World Famous Frisbee Dogs
Presented by: Idaho Central Credit Union
WEST EVENTS ARENA
9 am — Gaited Horse Show
Noon — Wild Horse Freestyle Demonstration
3 pm — Wild Horse Adoption
NEEDLECRAFT BUILDING
1 pm — Carved Walking Sticks Demonstration with Aaron Barrett
2 pm — DNA & Unlocking Your Family History with Melinda Barnes
4 pm — “Cookie Contest – Judged by Kids” – Entering
5 pm — “Cookie Contest – Judged by Kids” – Judging
Sponsored by: Snake River Graphics & Nash Electrical, Inc.
4-H BUILDING
9 am — 4-H Demonstration Contest
INFIELD – EAST END
9 am — Draft Horse Hitches, Braided & Intermediate
GODDARD PAVILION
Barn Sponsor: D.L. Evans Bank
8 am — Open Sheep Show
5 pm — Miniature Horse Halter Classes
BEEF SHOW BARN
10 am — Simmentals
1 pm — Shorthorns
3 pm — Murray Grey Beef Show
GOAT ARENA
8 am — 4-H Dairy Goat Show
YELLOW DAIRY SHOW BARN
10 am — 4-H Rabbit Show
POULTRY BARN
9 am — Poultry & Pigeon Show
SWINE BARN
9 am — Swine Market Animal Show
THE GARDEN
10:30 am & 2:30 pm — Meditation in the Garden with Marlene Lyksett
3 pm — Salsa Party! with Debra Hamilton & Michelle Talbot
-------------
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
PEPSI WRISTBAND DAY
DAY SPONSOR: MAN UP CRUSADE
ON THE GROUNDS
10 am – 10 pm — Buildings and Barns open
1 – 11 pm — Butler Amusement Carnival Rides open
2; 4; 6; 8 & 9 pm — Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building
GRANDSTAND ARENA
8 am — Team Penning, Branding and Sorting Competition – FREE
Presented by: Portneuf Health Partners
6:30 pm — Mutton Bustin’
Presented by: Portneuf Health Partners
7:30 pm — Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo
Presented by: Project Filter
Promoting: Man up Crusade
BIG DOG SATELLITE FREE STAGE
2 – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment
5 & 7 pm — Dan Meyer, Sword Swallower Show
NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE
3 – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment
6 & 9 pm — Sami Dare, Hypnotist
WEST EVENTS AREA
10 am – 10 pm — Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4; 5 & 6 pm
Presented by: Idaho Farm Bureau
11 am – 9 pm — Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure
1; 3 & 6 pm — Trevor & Lorena Comedy Magic Show
2; 4 & 7 pm — Disc-Connected K9’s, World Famous Frisbee Dogs
Presented by: Idaho Central Credit Union
WEST EVENTS ARENA
8 am — Breed Horse Show
NEEDLECRAFT BUILDING
QUILTING DAY
10 am — Kaleidoscope Quilts Demonstration with Carol Hiland
11 am — Lone Star Quilts Demonstration with Carol Hiland
1 pm — Quilting Rulers You Need or Not! with Linda Beattie
INFIELD – EAST END
9 am — Miniature Horse Cart Driving Classes
BEEF SHOW BARN
10 am — All Other Breed Beef Show
3 pm — Supreme Over All Beef Show
THE GARDEN
10:30 am — Meditation in the Garden with Marlene Lyksett
3 pm — Native Plants in the Landscape, Presented by Dr. Steve Love, University of Idaho Aberdeen Research Station
-------------
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
PEPSI WRISTBAND DAY
DISCOUNTED GATE WITH CHANNEL 8 – $4 ADULT GATE ADMISSION WITH CANNED FOOD DONATION UNTIL 1 PM
ON THE GROUNDS
10 am – 10 pm — Buildings and Barns open
1 – 11 pm — Butler Amusement Carnival Rides open
2; 4; 6; 8 & 9 pm — Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building
GRANDSTAND ARENA
8 am — Barrel Racing – FREE
Presented by: Portneuf Health Partners
12:30 pm — Flying Feathers Draft Horse Race – FREE
1 pm — Horse Pulling with Utah Horse Pull Association – FREE
Presented by: Portneuf Health Partners
7:30 pm — Motor City Madness
BIG DOG SATELLITE FREE STAGE
2 – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment
4 & 6 pm — Marcus, Funny Man Who Does Tricks
5 & 7 pm — Dan Meyer, Sword Swallower Show
NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE
3 – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment
5 & 8 pm — The Rock Bottom Boys, Rock ‘N Roll with Hillbilly Soul Band
6 & 9 pm — Sami Dare, Hypnotist
WEST EVENTS AREA
10 am – 10 pm — Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4; 5 & 6 pm
Presented by: Idaho Farm Bureau
11 am – 9 pm — Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure
1; 3 & 6 pm — Trevor & Lorena Comedy Magic Show
2; 4 & 7 pm — Disc-Connected K9’s, World Famous Frisbee Dogs
Presented by: Idaho Central Credit Union
WEST EVENTS ARENA
9 am — Morgan, Mules & Mustang Show
NEEDLECRAFT BUILDING
“FREE” DAY
1 pm — Gluten Free Demonstration with Emily Job
2 pm — Guilt Free Demonstration with Shannon Hamilton
4 pm — Worry Free Demonstration with Jill Turner
5 pm — Reed’s Dairy Baking Contest-Cream Cheese Dessert–Entering
5:30 pm — Reed’s Dairy Baking Contest-Cream Cheese Dessert–Judging
INFIELD – EAST END
9 am — Draft Horse Hitches, Unbraided & Mules
11 am — Pony Driving Classes
GODDARD PAVILION
Barn Sponsor: D.L. Evans Bank
1 pm — Boer Goat Show, Registered Does – Division A
2:30 pm — Boer Goat Show, Junior Bucks (following Division A)
4 pm — Boer Goat Show, Commercial Meat – Div. C (following JR Bucks)
5 pm — Jr. Draft Horse Showmanship Competition, Unbraided & Mules
7 pm — 4-H Breeding Sheep Show (subject to change)
BEEF SHOW BARN
5 pm — Mini Hereford Steer Show
6 pm — Open Market Animal Classic Show
GOAT ARENA
9 am — Jr. & Sr. Goat Showmanship Show
10 am — Jr. Doe Goat Show (following Showmanship Classes)
11 am — Sr. Doe Goat Show (following Jr. Doe Goat Show)
THE GARDEN
10:30 am & 2:30 pm — Meditation in the Garden with Marlene Lyksett
3 – 5 pm — The Annual Tomato Tasting Experience! with Rich Dodds
-------------
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5
PEPSI WRISTBAND DAY
DISCOUNTED GATE WITH CHANNEL 3 – $4 ADULT GATE ADMISSION WITH NEW SCHOOL SUPPLIES UNTIL 1 PM
ON THE GROUNDS
10 am – 10 pm — Buildings and Barns open
1 – 11 pm — Butler Amusement Carnival Rides open
2; 4; 6; 8 & 9 pm — Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building
GRANDSTAND ARENA
Noon – 1:30 pm — Indian Relay Races – FREE
Presented by: Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel
7:30 pm — The Offspring
BIG DOG SATELLITE FREE STAGE
2 – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment
4 & 6 pm — Marcus, Funny Man Who Does Tricks
5 & 7 pm — Dan Meyer, Sword Swallower Show
NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE
3 – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment
5 & 8 pm — The Rock Bottom Boys, Rock ‘N Roll with Hillbilly Soul Band
6 & 9 pm — Sami Dare, Hypnotist
WEST EVENTS AREA
10 am – 10 pm — Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4; 5 & 6 pm
Presented by: Idaho Farm Bureau
11 am – 9 pm — Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure
1; 3 & 6 pm — Trevor & Lorena Comedy Magic Show
2; 4 & 7 pm — Disc-Connected K9’s, World Famous Frisbee Dogs
Presented by: Idaho Central Credit Union
WEST EVENTS ARENA
9 am — Jumper/Hunter Classes
NEEDLECRAFT BUILDING
HOW TO DAY
11 am — Instant Pot Demonstration with Brittany Waters
1 pm — Buttercream Icing Demo with Desi Richards, Desi Cakes
3 pm — Making Unique Flavors & Fillings Demo with Desi Richards
INFIELD – EAST END
9 am — Draft Horse Hitches, Unbraided & Mules
GODDARD PAVILION
Barn Sponsor: D.L. Evans Bank
8 am — Boer Goat Judging, Purebred/Full Blood Registered Does
10 am — 4-H Market Meat Goat Show
1 pm — 4-H Market Lamb Show
BEEF SHOW BARN
9 am — Junior Hereford Show
1 pm — Herefords
2:30 pm — Mini Herefords
5 pm — 4-H Beef Show
GOAT ARENA
9 am — Dairy Goat Judging
YELLOW DAIRY SHOW BARN
8 am — 4-H Swine Show
Noon — 4-H Dairy Cattle Show
THE GARDEN
10:30 am & 2:30 pm — Meditation in the Garden with Marlene Lyksett
3 pm — Growing in Containers Demonstration with Debbie Babbitt
-------------
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
DAY SPONSOR: SPARKLIGHT ADVERTISING
ON THE GROUNDS
10 am – 10 pm — Buildings and Barns open
Noon – 11 pm — Butler Amusement Carnival Rides open
2; 4; 6; 8 & 9 pm — Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building
GRANDSTAND ARENA
Noon — Pari-Mutuel Racing and Indian Relay Races
Presented by: Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel
7:30 pm — Gabriel Iglesias
BIG DOG SATELLITE FREE STAGE
Noon – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment
4 & 6 pm — Marcus, Funny Man Who Does Tricks
5 & 7 pm — Dan Meyer, Sword Swallower Show
NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE
Noon – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment
5 & 8 pm — The Rock Bottom Boys, Rock ‘N Roll with Hillbilly Soul Band
6 & 9 pm — Sami Dare, Hypnotist
WEST EVENTS AREA
10 am – 10 pm — Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4; 5 & 6 pm
Presented by: Idaho Farm Bureau
11 am – 9 pm — Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure
1; 3 & 6 pm — Trevor & Lorena Comedy Magic Show
Noon; 2; 4 & 7 pm — Disc-Connected K9’s, World Famous Frisbee Dogs
Presented by: Idaho Central Credit Union
WEST EVENTS ARENA
9 am — Open Horse Classes
NEEDLECRAFT BUILDING
9 am — 4-H Demonstration
10 am — Staying Safe Online Demo by Matthew Smith-Operation Shield
11 am — Cinnamon Roll Demonstration with Chris Potter
INFIELD
9 am — Draft Horse Hitches, Unbraided & Mules (east end)
9:30 am — FFA Horse Judging (west end)
GODDARD PAVILION
Barn Sponsor: D.L. Evans Bank
9:30 am — FFA Livestock Judging
4 pm — Pony Halter Classes
5 pm — Pony Halter Performance Classes (following Pony Halter Classes)
BEEF SHOW BARN
10 am — Junior American Angus Show
1 pm — American Angus Show
3 pm — Supreme Over All Beef
5:30 pm — 4-H Jr. Market Animal Awards Program
6 pm — 4-H Jr. Livestock Market Animal Sale
YELLOW DAIRY SHOW BARN
9 am — 4-H Dairy Judging Contest
Noon — 4-H Dairy Skill-a-thon (following 4-H Judging Contests)
THE GARDEN
10:30 am & 2:30 pm — Meditation in the Garden with Marlene Lyksett
-------------
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
ON THE GROUNDS
10 am – 10 pm — Buildings and Barns open
Noon – 11 pm — Butler Amusement Carnival Rides open
2; 4; 6; 8 & 9 pm — Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building
GRANDSTAND ARENA
Noon — Pari-Mutuel Racing and Indian Relay Races
Presented by: Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel
7:30 pm — September Slam Demolition Derby
Presented by: Blackfoot Elks Lodge
BIG DOG SATELLITE FREE STAGE
Noon – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment
4 & 6 pm — Marcus, Funny Man Who Does Tricks
5 & 7 pm — Dan Meyer, Sword Swallower Show
NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE
Noon – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment
5 & 8 pm — The Rock Bottom Boys, Rock ‘N Roll with Hillbilly Soul Band
6 & 9 pm — Sami Dare, Hypnotist
WEST EVENTS AREA
10 am – 10 pm — Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4; 5 & 6 pm
Presented by: Idaho Farm Bureau
11 am – 9 pm — Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure
1; 3 & 6 pm — Trevor & Lorena Comedy Magic Show
Noon; 2; 4 & 7 pm — Disc-Connected K9’s, World Famous Frisbee Dogs
Presented by: Idaho Central Credit Union
WEST EVENTS ARENA
9 am — Open Horse Classes
INFIELD – EAST END
9 am — Draft Horse Hitches, Youth – Unbraided & Mules
GODDARD PAVILION
Barn Sponsor: D.L. Evans Bank
10 am — Open Wether Sire & Dam Show
4-H BUILDING
1 pm — 4-H Style Revue
3 pm — 4-H Super Shopper Contest
DAIRY SHOW BARN
9 am — 4-H Livestock Judging Contest
THE GARDEN
10:30 am & 2:30 pm — Meditation in the Garden with Marlene Lyksett
11 am — Bees and Their Homes Demonstration with Clarence Peck
3 pm — Sharing the Harvest