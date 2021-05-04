BLACKFOOT – After more than a year has transpired during the COVID-19 pandemic and the rollout of multiple variants of vaccines, the Eastern Idaho State Fair plans to make a return in 2021 that will leave everyone with full stomachs, ear-to-ear smiles, and — most of all — fun that will be remembered for years to come.
In 2020, the EISF board along with fair manager Brandon Bird had to make one of the hardest decisions they could be forced to make; would it be worth it to try and hold a fair with so much red tape and uncertainty in the height of the pandemic? Ultimately, they pulled the plug on the traditional fair but went for a limited version, allowing food vendors to open for a few days to give people their fix of their fair favorites. Now with 2020 in hindsight, the fair is ramping up for a much-awaited return to the spotlight.
The event is scheduled for Sept. 3-11.
Bird is known for going above and beyond each year, setting the bar higher for himself and his staff to bring the best experience to fair-goers as possible and has the awards to show for it. If you ask him, he plays it down as if it just happens that way and stays humble, but those in the know understand that the eight days of the EISF are only a drop in the proverbial bucket when it comes to the work that goes into the process. From board meetings to finding and securing the many different acts and attractions, the staff that work behind the scenes to create the memories truly are never recognized enough.
During a quick interview with the Idaho State Journal, Bird stated, “We have plans to hold a full fair in every way possible. (We’ll have a) full grandstand entertainment lineup, carnival and all of our wonderful vendors and concessionaires. We’re working toward a big celebration at the end of the summer.”
Those comments come as no surprise following the inner turmoil that Bird displayed when trying to find the “right” answer as the EISF dates approached. The decision to cancel the fair in most facets was not only hard for the members of the board and Bird, but was taken hard by the community as well. This year will be different. According to reports, the EISF will announce near the end of May or beginning of June each of the attractions that will be making a stop, as well as the announcement for the grandstand attractions and the carnival. Traditionally, Bird likes to bring in Butler Amusements because of past positive experiences with them and it would be a safe assumption that he will be bringing them back to provide the amazing carnival experience they have been known to provide.
With the fair returning this year, plans for the parade have also been in full swing. They are currently taking nominations for who should be honored as the grand marshal of the parade as well as floats to make the trip down Shilling Avenue. Updates will be shared as they are made available.