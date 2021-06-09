BLACKFOOT – The Eastern Idaho State Fair plans to have some new looks for fair-goers this year starting with a new announcer booth above the racetrack for Indian relays, the rodeo, and other events. They announced the progress earlier on Facebook, and plan to have it completed in the near future.
Upgrades to the fairgrounds are part of an ongoing effort put forth by the fair board and EISF administration to bring the most memorable experience to those who visit the fair annually. Currently people are anticipating the announcements of the grandstand activities and who will be headlining the concerts. It is expected that fair manager Brandon Bird will be doing a media release soon where he will invite members of the media to join in the announcement.
Plans to go forward with the fair as planned have been upheld thus far, following the cancellation of the large events during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Now with a two-year gap between the festivities, expectations are on the rise and historically the board, Bird, and staff have risen to meet the challenges.
WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?
Normally planned during the fair are multiple live entertainers in the grandstands including concerts, comedy acts, monster trucks, motocross, rodeo, Indian relay races, a demolition derby, and tractor pulls. In addition to the live events, a large carnival is available for the enjoyment of attendees. The return of these events will be a reminder that we have navigated the pandemic, and normalcy continues to return.
Members of the fair board as well as Bird and his staff have continued to keep the particulars under wraps, creating speculation and excitement among those wanting more information. This process keeps people on their toes and ready to snag their tickets as soon as possible.
The Bingham News Chronicle will update the community on any new information as it becomes available regarding the Eastern Idaho State Fair of 2021.