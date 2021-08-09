BLACKFOOT – It was more than just a yard sale combined with a baked goods sale. The “Eat Sugar and Shop” fundraiser Saturday was a chance for a community to come together to help one of their own and have a positive impact on what was a tragic accident.
Back on Memorial Day weekend, young Connor Olsen — an avid sportsman and active athlete at Snake River High School — was riding his off-road motorcycle when he had a wreck. It was just one of those things that happens on occasion, but this minor wreck had a horrific result.
The result of the accident is that Connor has been left paralyzed from the waist down and his family has incurred a tremendous amount of hospital and doctor bills as a result.
The Snake River High School baseball team, in conjunction with Restore Rite Cleaning and Restoration, got together and decided to do something about it.
The end result was what they called “Eat Sugar and Shop,” a combination baked goods sale and yard sale, and while thousands of items were donated to be sold, there were hundreds of people who showed up to the yard sale, proving once again that one man’s junk is another man’s treasure.
Items that were donated included everything from an air hockey table, to couches, beds, clothing, raffle prizes, baked goods, lamps, books DVDs, furniture of all kinds, quilts and blankets, throw rugs and much more. You name it, it was brought in to become someone else’s treasure, and everyone seemed to be having a great time at surveying the items and picking out just what they wanted to take home with them.
“We just had a great outpouring of love for Connor with all of the donations that are still coming in this morning,” Tricia Cherry said. “We have had so much come in and people are just flocking in to see if they can help in any way. This just shows the love that exists in this community and how lucky we are that we live here.”
By the end of the day, most of the items had found new homes and the money raised will go a long way toward helping the Olsen family.
It was truly an inspirational event that just shows how giving and caring this community can be when they have a job to do and a fellow resident of the Blackfoot area is in need.