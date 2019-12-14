THOMAS — Ebenezer Scrooge is about to be brought to life by the Snake River Theater Company.
“Ebenezer Scrooge the Musical” is being presented this week, on Monday and Tuesday and finishing this year’s run Thursday through Saturday.
The musical is an original production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” with original songs and script created by Deanne Casperson for the Snake River schools. Jana McBride is the director with Casperson as music director.
Show time will be 7:30 p.m. with pre-shows at 7 p.m. Tickets will be $7 or $30 for immediate family with a discount if purchased before the show opens for $5 or $25/immediate family. Proceeds will go to benefit Snake River Choirs.
Pre-show performances will feature the Snake River High School Concert Choir Monday, Junior High Choir Tuesday, a Capella Choir Thursday, Snake River Fiddle Club Friday, and Belle Voce Girls’ Chorus Saturday.
The cast list is large, with 84 members. Key players include Micah Hill as Ebenezer Scrooge, Tanner Williams as Jacob Marley, Carson Hawker as Bob Cratchit, , Jack Palmer as Tiny Tim, Madison Johnson as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Brett Williams as the Ghost of Christmas Present, and Nate Adams as the Ghost of Christmas Future.
The cast has been learning the songs, the lines, and the scene blocking for several weeks.
Casperson’s songs and arrangements have been featured on syndicated television and radio programs as well as in many regional, school, and community events throughout the Intermountain West. Through a request by Rep. Mike Simpson, her music was performed at the lighting of the national Christmas tree and other venues in Washington, D.C.
“I began writing ‘Ebenezer Scrooge the Musical’ as a response to another musical about Scrooge I had recently seen,” Casperson said on the production’s website. “While watching that production, the lack of sorrow I felt at Tiny Tim’s death bothered me — I hadn’t felt any sorrow near to what I believe I would have felt if Tiny Tim were my son.
“I am a songwriter. In the ensuing days, ‘The Cratchits’ Grief’ began to take form. Upon its completion, I decided to write a song about the fear Scrooge must have felt when he pleaded with the spirit for a second chance and ‘Scrooge’s Final Plea’ followed. Next came ‘A Possibility’ and ‘Lost Love’ which depict the falling in love and the breaking-up of young Ebenezer Scrooge and his betrothed. One song led to another, and within 2½ years an entire musical was born. Charles Dickens’ story had spoken to me.”
Casperson said that with financial support from her husband Kerry’s personal savings account, they hired James Stevens to complete all of the orchestral tracks — 21 songs in all.
“His masterful orchestration gave my songs a newfound richness,” she said in her author’s notes. “The songs sounded so good, that we hired him to do an entire album complete with voices. Today, I couldn’t be happier with the outcome.
“The performance of ‘Ebenezer Scrooge the Musical’ is now one of the best fundraisers for our school’s music program. We have performed it for six seasons in total, and the community, kids, and I look forward to it year after year. I like to imagine Charles Dickens in the audience thoroughly enthralled at the extension of his work.”
For more information about the show, go to scroogemusical.com.