One of the movies that make up the "Twilight" franchise, "Eclipse," will be taking its turn in the rotation as it follows the film "Twilight" and "Twilight: New Moon" in the order of the five films.
The entire "Twilight" franchise is a unique way of looking at the whole "vampire genre" as the actual vampires are presented in several different manners.
Whether it is the glistening skin that attracts humans to them when they are in the sun to the fact that each vampire has their own set of special skills or powers that can give them the ability to see into the future or read minds or have great power or speed or hunting ability, whatever it may be.
This set of films is more about a love story than it is anything else and it deals with the relationship that begins and develops between Edward Cullen and Bella who moves into the area that this coven of vampires lives.
The Cullen family is "vegetarian" in the way that they exist in that they do not live on or feed on human blood and flesh, rather hunting down animals in order to live.
Bella, who is a human, and Edward Cullen, a vampire, fall in love and this film is the third in the series of five dealing with their relationship, and how they must live among not only the humans in the area, their arch enemies from the local Native American tribe to the world order of vampires who rule the world of vampires from a European base.
The rules of the vampires also enter into play and how new vampires are recruited into the different covens of vampires who exist in this world of humans.
Mostly, it is a love story between Bella and Edward but also about recruitment of Bella, more on her own account than anything else and despite any objections that her police chief father might have.
Eventually they get married and the story continues on in films four and five of the series and each is set to be shown at the Blackfoot Movie Mill, in order, with one film each week through the month of August.
This movie franchise is so well done and incorporates so many new ideas from the series of novels written by Stephanie Meyer that they are recommended for anyone from teenager and above for viewing.
On a scale of 1-5, the entire series rates a high 4.75 and is definitely worth the price of admission.