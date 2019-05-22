For the second time in less than three months, Bingham County residents who aren’t already subscribers are getting a free copy of the still-new Bingham County Chronicle in the mail today.
At this point, we can honestly say that all is going well. Our readership numbers are climbing steadily, yet we’re still new enough that there are still some people who haven’t quite made the discovery that the Chronicle exists.
We’re working hard to change that even more. We are working in every possible way to make the Chronicle a must-read for those who currently live in Bingham County and for those who lived here at one time and still want local news delivered to them, either in print or electronically.
We’re not reinventing the wheel here. We’re just working to “keep it greased,” with some old-school ways mixed in with more modern ways. We’re working to make it better, day by day.
We’re seeing and hearing very positive feedback and encouragement, and that is greatly appreciated. We’re getting that feedback from all corners of the county — from as far north in Shelley where locals have spent time hungry for Shelley-Firth news and they feel they’re starting to get more of it again, to as far south as Fort Hall and as far southwest as Aberdeen where we are working to put more of an emphasis in that area.
Allow me to use Aberdeen as an example of the positive strides we’re making.
Thankfully, someone sent me a message via Facebook letting me know about a musical production the high school was starting. I made a point to make the trip there to review “Wizard of Oz” and was thoroughly entertained, on a Friday night when I didn’t have to worry about making a deadline for the next morning’s paper.
After the night’s performance was over, I stopped at the grocery store in Aberdeen to get something for the drive back to Blackfoot. As I was looking through the aisles, a man with his wife stopped, recognized me, and talked to me for a few minutes, wanting to confirm that I was the editor of the Chronicle and to tell me they appreciated what we were doing with the Chronicle, including in Aberdeen.
I told him I wanted to do even more in Aberdeen.
I made another trip to Aberdeen for the mayors’ scholarship gala less than a week later, on a night when I was facing a deadline for the next day, but our presence in Aberdeen is too important so we want to give it our best. I enjoyed speaking with people backstage at the Performing Arts Center before the event, and again I had people telling me that we are a must-read at the breakfast table, part of a routine.
I also said we still need people in places like Aberdeen and throughout the county to continue to help us out even more, keeping us informed so we can keep the county as a whole more informed.
That’s what we need if we’re going to make this newspaper even more hyper-local than it is now — we need people to let us know what’s happening before or as it’s happening, and that can be done with a phone call to me at (208) 683-8166, an email to jmiller@bcchron.com or bccnews@bcchron.com, a message on our Facebook page, or paying a visit to us at 33 S. Broadway in Blackfoot.
Yes, we are in Blackfoot. This isn’t — as one skeptic assumed in the earliest formative days of the paper — a case where we have a Bingham County name on the paper but we work out of an office in Pocatello.
We are here.
Bingham County is our home. What matters to you matters to us. And we thank Bingham County for its support.