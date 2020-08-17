As we continue to navigate through the changing COVID-19 world, we have made some changes to our daily comics and puzzles. This is based on availability, cost savings, and better production methods. We apologize if we have disrupted your favorite comic strip or puzzle but think you will enjoy what we have to offer. You will now find the comics and puzzles as part of the classified section each day. Saturday’s offerings will run on Friday and Monday’s will be published on Sunday.