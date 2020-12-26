BLACKFOOT – There has been an ongoing argument circulating through Idaho regarding the resolution that was submitted by Gov. Brad Little regarding attendance at athletic events and activities, especially those sponsored by school districts around the state.
Little’s mandate, first issued back on Nov. 14 and then re-affirmed the second week of December, calls for no more than 10 spectators at high school athletic events.
This has called for only one parent to be allowed at events in an effort to watch their own children participate in these events. The second parent is forced to watch the game via a live video stream, often without audio and the quality of the video itself has not been what you normally see on television.
The situation concerning blended families where there might be four parents or even more was not considered in this mandate and presents a whole new dynamic for the spectators of athletic events.
Fellow students, siblings and extended families were excluded, at a critical time when student-athletes may need the outside spectators, not just for the moral support but for support that is clamored for by all athletes.
The Idaho High School Activities Association, the Idaho Association of School Administrators and the Idaho School Boards Association, all stake holders, gathered on Dec. 18 with the intent of submitting a plan for spectators at high school athletic events to Gov. Little so he may reconsider his mandate that still restricts fans to only 10 and only allows home fans into the contests.
Following is a copy of the letter that has been submitted, and to this date, Gov. Little has not indicated that there will be any change in the near future.
STAKEHOLDERS SUBMIT PLAN FOR SPECTATORS AT HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS
December 18, 2020
Idaho educational organizations have been working together over the past week and a half to address concerns of students, parents, schools, and districts concerning the ability to attend athletic events inside school gymnasiums. The Idaho School Administrators Association, the Idaho High School Activities Association, and members of the Idaho State Board of Education have delivered a thoroughly vetted proposal to Governor Brad Little, which outlines a plan to safely allow at least two spectators per athlete.
The plan is still subject to approval from the Governor, and includes detailed components ranging from spectator limitations, health and safety protocols, as well as enforcement mechanisms to ensure that the plan is consistently applied across the State. School districts would be required to sign and submit an assurance document and return it to the Idaho State Board of Education, agreeing to the components in the plan.
Each respective association has received hundreds of phone calls and emails, specifically searching for a solution on this issue. Stake holders agreed that the number one goal during this pandemic is to keep students learning safely in school. We understand that extracurricular activities – like athletics – play a critical role into a student’s experience in their education, and that parents/guardians participation with their child’s activity is important. This plan seeks to strike a balance between doing our part to keep the COVID-19 infection rate down and allowing Idaho’s kids continue their educational and extracurricular experiences that involve their parent/guardian.
School districts are encouraged to review the plan and become familiar with its components so they can be prepared to implement it quickly if the Governor adopts it. It is paramount that our communities help our publid schools keep the COVID-19 infection rate down in order for Idaho’s kids to stay in school and be able to participate in activities such as athletics.
The Assurance Page of the request contains the following information:
OBJECTIVE:
a. the objective of this Assurance Page is to allow LEA/Districts to participate in athletics and have spectators in the gym as described in the athletic plan created to be implemented during the Idaho Rebound Stage 2 Order.
b. LEA/District will follow the Athletic Plan set forth by the SBOE and promote the safety of their participants and spectators.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
a. LEA/DISTRICT will adhere to all aspects of the Idaho Rebound Stage 2 Protocol, Idaho Statutes, and the High School Athletic Plan for Stage 2
b. LEA/District will have a protocol/plan in place for all areas of the facility, including parking lots, Sidewalkds, lobbies, bathrooms, hallways, and the gym. Entry and exit will need to be clearly marked and if possible, separat entry and exits for each group of the participants and spectators.
c. LEA/District will be responsible to uphold these protocols during athletic events in their home gymnasiums
Consequences of non-compliance:
a. First Offense: The school receives a written reprimand from the SBOE
b. Second Offense: The school that is found in non-compliance forfeits that event.
c. Third and Final Offense: The school that is found in non-compliance will forfeit all future athletic events for, that sport, during the winter season.
d. Schools that choose not to participate in an athletic event at a school that has been found non-compliant will not forfeit the athletic event.