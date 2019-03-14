FORT HALL – Eight candidates will be vying in the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes’ primary election on March 29 for the chance to face off against four incumbent members of the Fort Hall Business Council in the Tribes’ general election May 31.
Four of the eight challengers have served on the council in the past. They are Nancy Eschief Murillo, Blaine J. Edmo, Darrell Shay and Gary Watson. The other candidates are Marina Fast Horse, Sherwin L. Racehorse, Darrell C. Tendoy and Luke Eagle.
The four who garner the most votes in the primary will advance to the general election, where they will run against Chairman Nathan Small and council members Lee Juan Tyler, Ladd R. Edmo and Donna Thompson.
The business council is made up of seven members who serve two-year staggered terms, incumbents do not run in the primary election.
According to a news release from Randy’L Teton, public affairs manager for the Tribes, community centers in all voting districts of the reservation will be open on the following dates preceding the primary for district residents to meet with and question the candidates on their experience and leadership qualifications.
The schedule is Gibson District, March 18; Lincoln Creek District, March 20; Ross Fork, March 21; Fort Hall District, March 25; and Bannock Creek District, March 27.
All meetings start at 6 p.m., and food will be served.
Eligibility to vote in any tribal election requires voters to be an enrolled member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, be registered to vote, have permanent residency on the Fort Hall Reservation for at least one year, and present a blue tribal ID card at the polling place to prove residency. Election Board Secretary Angela Diaz said 1,165 tribal members are currently registered to vote, but anyone who is not registered and still wants to vote can register at the polling places.
The residency requirement does not apply to tribal members who are away from the reservation temporarily for education, work or military service, Diaz said.