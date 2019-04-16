BLACKFOOT — Eighteen Blackfoot High School junior girls will be vying for Blackfoot’s Distinguished Young Woman title Saturday night at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center.

The program starts at 7 p.m.

Profiles on each contestant are as follows:

Tayloranne Adams

College Preference: USU or BYU/ BYU-I

Career Goals: Biomedical engineering or medical research

Talent: Contemporary/lyrical dance (“Wiser,” by Madilyn Bailey)

Gracie Andersen

College Preference: Utah Valley University

Career Goals: Pediatric nurse

Talent: Musical theater (“Music in the Mirror,” by Chorus Line)

Taylor Anderson

College Preference: BSU or CSU

Career Goals: Neonatal nurse practitioner

Talent: Contemporary dance (“At My Weakest,” by James Arthur)

Elizabeth Barlow

College Preference: Idaho State University

Career Goals: Nursing

Talent: Flute solo (“Grand Tetons Arrangement,” by Melvin L. Shelton)

Kenadee Coles

College Preference: Idaho State University

Career Goals: I plan to become a dental hygienist

Talent: Vocal (“You Are The Reason,” by Calum Scott)

Kaylee Cook

College Preference: Boston Conservatory of the Arts

Career Goals: Performer

Talent: Vocal (“Don’t Rain On My Parade,” by Bob Mirell)

Cassidy Cooper

College Preference: BYU

Career Goals: Nurse anesthetist

Talent: Dribbling routine (“Get Ready for This,” by 2 Unlimited)

Lacey Evans

College Preference: Brigham Young University

Career Goals: Become an optometrist

Talent: Piano (“Greatest Showman Medley,” arranged by Chad Barker)

Daniela Hammond

College Preference: Boise State

Career Goals: Music therapist or band teacher

Talent: Piano (“Intermezzo,” by Brahms)

Kyah Henderson

College Preference: Idaho State University

Career Goals: Dental hygienist

Talent: Vocal (“Riptide,” by Vance Joy)

Keeler Jensen

College Preference: Idaho State University

Career Goals: Optometry

Talent: Contemporary/Lyrical dance (“This Wild Ride,” by Andrew McMahon)

Amanda Moser

College Preference: BYU-I

Career Goals: Cosmetologist and elementary teacher

Talent: Ballet (“Esmeralda” variation, by Jules Perrot)

Rylee Neff

College Preference: Brigham Young University-Idaho

Career Goals: Elementary education

Talent: Piano (“L’orage,” by Fredrich Burgmuller)

Kayla Pack

College Preference: Brigham Young University

Career Goals: Major in elementary education

Talent: Vocal Performance (“The Melody Within,” by Kurt Bestor and Sam Cardon)

Lucía Peteiro

Talent: Classical ballet (“Kitri” variation from Don Quijote Ballet, by Victor Ullate)

Savannah Ramirez

College Preference: Utah and Arizona state

Career Goals: Veterinary technician

Talent: Traditional folk dance (“La Pollera Colora,” by Pedro Salcedo)

Kennedy Ross

College Preference: Brigham Young University-Idaho

Career Goals: Graphic designer

Talent: Piano (“Mississippi River Adventure,” by Melody Bober)

Josie Williams

College Preference: Utah State University

Career Goals: Agriculture business

Talent: Vocal/guitar (“Humble and Kind,” by Tim McGraw)

