BLACKFOOT — Eighteen Blackfoot High School junior girls will be vying for Blackfoot’s Distinguished Young Woman title Saturday night at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center.
The program starts at 7 p.m.
Profiles on each contestant are as follows:
Tayloranne Adams
College Preference: USU or BYU/ BYU-I
Career Goals: Biomedical engineering or medical research
Talent: Contemporary/lyrical dance (“Wiser,” by Madilyn Bailey)
Gracie Andersen
College Preference: Utah Valley University
Career Goals: Pediatric nurse
Talent: Musical theater (“Music in the Mirror,” by Chorus Line)
Taylor Anderson
College Preference: BSU or CSU
Career Goals: Neonatal nurse practitioner
Talent: Contemporary dance (“At My Weakest,” by James Arthur)
Elizabeth Barlow
College Preference: Idaho State University
Career Goals: Nursing
Talent: Flute solo (“Grand Tetons Arrangement,” by Melvin L. Shelton)
Kenadee Coles
College Preference: Idaho State University
Career Goals: I plan to become a dental hygienist
Talent: Vocal (“You Are The Reason,” by Calum Scott)
Kaylee Cook
College Preference: Boston Conservatory of the Arts
Career Goals: Performer
Talent: Vocal (“Don’t Rain On My Parade,” by Bob Mirell)
Cassidy Cooper
College Preference: BYU
Career Goals: Nurse anesthetist
Talent: Dribbling routine (“Get Ready for This,” by 2 Unlimited)
Lacey Evans
College Preference: Brigham Young University
Career Goals: Become an optometrist
Talent: Piano (“Greatest Showman Medley,” arranged by Chad Barker)
Daniela Hammond
College Preference: Boise State
Career Goals: Music therapist or band teacher
Talent: Piano (“Intermezzo,” by Brahms)
Kyah Henderson
College Preference: Idaho State University
Career Goals: Dental hygienist
Talent: Vocal (“Riptide,” by Vance Joy)
Keeler Jensen
College Preference: Idaho State University
Career Goals: Optometry
Talent: Contemporary/Lyrical dance (“This Wild Ride,” by Andrew McMahon)
Amanda Moser
College Preference: BYU-I
Career Goals: Cosmetologist and elementary teacher
Talent: Ballet (“Esmeralda” variation, by Jules Perrot)
Rylee Neff
College Preference: Brigham Young University-Idaho
Career Goals: Elementary education
Talent: Piano (“L’orage,” by Fredrich Burgmuller)
Kayla Pack
College Preference: Brigham Young University
Career Goals: Major in elementary education
Talent: Vocal Performance (“The Melody Within,” by Kurt Bestor and Sam Cardon)
Lucía Peteiro
Talent: Classical ballet (“Kitri” variation from Don Quijote Ballet, by Victor Ullate)
Savannah Ramirez
College Preference: Utah and Arizona state
Career Goals: Veterinary technician
Talent: Traditional folk dance (“La Pollera Colora,” by Pedro Salcedo)
Kennedy Ross
College Preference: Brigham Young University-Idaho
Career Goals: Graphic designer
Talent: Piano (“Mississippi River Adventure,” by Melody Bober)
Josie Williams
College Preference: Utah State University
Career Goals: Agriculture business
Talent: Vocal/guitar (“Humble and Kind,” by Tim McGraw)