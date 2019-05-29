BLACKFOOT — The 2019 Eastern Idaho State Fair will have quite a variety when it comes to the big acts coming to the main grandstand stage.
On, Aug. 30, the fair is offering up modern country singer/songwriter Brett Young. Things change dramatically on Sept. 5 with the rock group The Offspring. On Sept. 6, the fair offers up comedian Gabriel Iglesias.
So there’s some country twang, some hard rocking, and some joking. That covers a few bases.
BRETT YOUNG
Young has only released two full studio albums and an EP, but his success off of what he’s written and recorded, the popularity they’ve found, and the awards he’s received and been nominated for so far would classify him as a rising star.
It’s country pop, with his voice giving it that touch of country.
His eponymously named debut album released in February 2017 went platinum, hitting as high as No. 2 on the U.S. country charts.
His second album, “Ticket to L.A.,” released in December, has reached the top of the U.S. country charts.
His five singles have done extremely well on the country charts. “Sleep Without You” hit No. 3, “In Case You Didn’t Know” reached No. 2, “Like I Loved You” reached the third spot, while “Mercy” and “Here Tonight” have each hit the No. 2 spot. “Here Tonight” reached the top spot on country airplay in April.
He won the Academy of Country Music award in 2018 as new male vocalist of the year and has been nominated for eight other awards eight times in the last two years.
Young was named the only country act on Shazam’s “Emerging Artists of 2017.” His sound has been dubbed as “Caliville” style with West Coast-meets-Southern sound, aptly dubbed “Caliville” style.
THE OFFSPRING
The California-based band The Offspring has been around in one form or another since 1984 and has been among bands such as Green Day and Blink-182 for reviving mainstream interest in punk rock in the 1990s, selling over 40 million records worldwide, considered one of the best-selling punk rock bands of all time.
The band has consisted of lead vocalist and guitarist Bryan “Dexter” Holland, bassist Greg K., guitarist Kevin “Noodles” Wasserman, and drummer Pete Parada since 2007. They have released nine studio albums over the course of their 35-year career.
The Offspring has been labeled under multiple genres aside from punk rock, melodic hardcore, pop punk, skate punk, and alternative rock.
Their music has been prevalent in movies, television series, and video games.
One of their more popular songs, ”Pretty Fly (for a White Guy)” received the distinction of a parody cover by ”Weird Al” Yankovic, calling it “Pretty Fly for a Rabbi.”
GABRIEL IGLESIAS
Iglesias is also commonly known as “Fluffy, and he’s known for the shows “I’m Not Fat … I’m Fluffy” and “Hot & Fluffy.”
Iglesias will be making his second appearance at the EISF, and fair general manager Brandon Bird said his first appearance was a near-sellout.
He’s had parts in a variety of shows, voicing an entire Mexican family in a sixth-season episode of the animated Fox comedy “Family Guy,” identical twin characters on the Disney series “The Emperor’s New School,” a finalist on the reality TV series reality TV series “Last Comic Standing,” the Comedy Central series “Gabriel Iglesias Presents Stand Up Revolution” which he produced and hosted, and much more.
He lists his influences as Paul Rodriguez, Eddie Murphy, Robin Williams, and Bill Cosby.
His website says, “Unlike many in the stand-up world, Iglesias’ globally appealing comedy stays mostly clean and his non-controversial material appeals to audiences of all ages and walks of life. Iglesias has also had the distinct honor of being one of the few to headline and sell out Madison Square Garden, Staples Center, and The Sydney Opera House. He is also one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with over 380,000,000 views and has over 14 million followers across social media.”