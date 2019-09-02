BLACKFOOT – The kids’ pie eating competition and the People’s Choice award for fair food for 2019 were run back-to-back at the Eastern Idaho State Fair Monday afternoon. Both contests were organized and conducted by Gary Stewart of I. E. Productions of Idaho Falls on behalf of the fair.
LET THEM EAT PIE
The pie eating contest is one of the most popular activities at the fair. Not only is the pie fun to eat, the winners receive free rides at the fair’s midway as their prizes. This year’s competition was sponsored by Idaho Falls Magazine.
A small mob of around 30 excited kids gathered at the front of the Big Dog Satellite Free Stage, screaming and jumping to attract Stewart’s attention to be picked as contestants. There were enough of them that Stewart asked the stage’s sound engineer to play some dance music and announced that the best dancers would have a better chance of being picked.
Soon, 12 young people ranging from college-aged to kindergarten were arranged in front of 12 coconut, chocolate, or banana cream pies. The rules were simple: they had to eat their pies with their hands kept behind their backs. The three who ate the most pie when Stewart called time would be the winners.
The most successful pie eaters adopted a vacuum-cleaner approach to sucking in the contents of their cream pies. Stewart gave extra praise for those whose enthusiasm spread pie not only across noses and foreheads but also hair. No one was disqualified this year for putting their hands on the table.
When time was called, Stewart picked the three who had clearly eaten the most. Eliminated from the running was one boy who had emptied most of his pie tin, half through eating and half through pushing the contents out of the tin and on to the table.
The winners received Eastern Idaho State Fair ribbons plus tickets for free rides at the midway. Kyliauna Arnold of Idaho Falls took first place. Ben McDougal of Salt Lake City took second place and Reed Leavitt of Idaho Falls took third.
PEOPLE’S CHOICE
The judging for the people’s choice award for best food at the fair actually started four weeks ago on the fair’s Facebook page. Voted started on 32 possible choices. At the end of every week, the officials of the fair would eliminate those entries with the least votes.
Finally, at the start of the fair, the field of possible winners was narrowed down to four: the Kiwanis International fair mainstay of scone nuggets with honey butter, the ever-popular Bullseye Burger from Outlaw Catering, the decadent and yummy brown cow from Reed’s Dairy of Idaho Falls, and the funnel cake with fruit crunchies and cream from Snappy’s Funnel Cakes.
Stewart picked 10 hungry-looking fair goers from out of the assembled crowd and invited them to the judges spots at the tables set up on the stage. They were warned they would be full by the time the judging was over — and possibly before.
The final score for each entry was based on three different criteria. The judges were given scoring sheets where they were asked to rate each entry on a scale of 1-10 for both taste and for appearance and visual appeal.
In addition, when the judges were finished, the score for each entry from the internet judging was also added to make up the final score.
THE ENTRIES
The first entry to be judged was the funnel cake with the fruit crumbles and whipped cream on top. When Stewart queried one judge as to what she thought of it, she replied: “It’s funnel cake but I’ve never had one with crunchy fruit crumbles before and it’s good.”
After the funnel cake came the scone nuggets. For those who are not from Idaho or Utah, what locals call a scone isn’t that English pastry with a biscuit-like texture and fruit bits on the inside. The unique regional inland-northwest scone can best be described as resembling a cross between a funnel cake and a glazed doughnut.
The Kiwanis have been serving up their tasty scone nuggets with honey butter for more than 20 years. The honey butter comes from the well-known Cox’s Honey of Shelley. All of their profits go to either the school groups that help sell the scones at the fair and or to the organization’s own service projects which benefit children.
Everyone liked the scones. While the judges were chowing down their portions, Stewart took a live call from Mesquite, Nev., from a former resident of Shelley by the name of Shawn Morgan. When Stewart asked Morgan what he thought of the scone nuggets at the fair, Morgan replied, “Fantastic!”
Next came the Bullseye Burger from Outlaw Catering, owned and operated by Courtney and Tyler Archibald of Idaho Falls. Their burger is a hamburger with bacon and cheese served on a glazed doughnut. It’s been a fair favorite and serial award-winner since 2013.
Last but hardly least was the luscious brown cow, presented by Sam Reed of Idaho Falls’ Reed Dairy. The brown cow is two scoops of Reed’s own vanilla ice cream floating in a large glass of their own signature chocolate milk.
Reed’s chocolate milk is well-known for the number of addicts who can’t live without it and their ice cream is the object of many a pilgrimage to the few chosen places which sell it. In Blackfoot, Reeds’ can be bought at Kesler’s and will also be available at the Candy Jar on NW Main when it opens.
The combination of the two ingredients left half the judges saying it was their number one choice.
THE WINNERS
After all the points were tallied from both the judges and from the internet, Reeds’ brown cow took third place. Snappy’s funnel cake took second though Stewart mentioned that it was the number one choice from the internet voting.
The winner was the Bullseye Burger by Outlaw Catering. Tyler and Courtney Archibald along with their two young children were happy to accept yet another award for their food at the fair.
As Stewart handed them their bright-red Peoples’ Choice Award banner, he teased them, saying, “I don’t know where you’re going to find room to hang it along with all the other award banners you’ve gotten here at the fair.”