BLACKFOOT — If you drive by the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds on a daily basis, you can see the progress in preparations for the fair building day by day.
The countdown to the 2019 Eastern Idaho State Fair has come down to this week.
For some, such as law enforcement personnel, preparation for the next state fair begins not long after the previous fair ends. As it is with fair personnel, there’s not an awful lot of down time in those areas.
But now, it’s down to five days until the opening of the 2019 fair on Friday with the theme “Taste The Fun.”
Fairgrounds personnel have been busy getting the grounds primped, mechanical or electrical issues fixed, the lawns greened and watered, waiting for the bustling crowds to come through.
As of Friday, many of the food booths were in place with people inside and out working on them, putting things in place and raising signs.
Parking areas immediately around the fairgrounds were fairly full, with part of the spots taken up by people bringing items in for judging in the Antiques building, or the photography and fine arts areas.
Brooms were being pushed along walkways, picking up dirt and debris, making things shine for fair-goers as much as possible.
The pace wasn’t terribly hectic Friday. But that will change. The clock is ticking. And Friday isn’t all that far away.