2019 EISF SUGAR ART SHOW AWARDS
BEST OF SHOW $1000
Constance Haworth
1 — WEDDING CAKE FONDANT (WCF) GRAND CHAMPION $100
SARA LEE LANIER
Professional Division
1st Place Sara Lee Lanier
2nd Place Amy Marsh
3rd Place Lynn Winter
Intermediate Division
1st Place Casey Humerickhouse
2nd Place Connie Kinghorn
Beginner Division
1st Place Grace Reynolds
2 — WEDDING CAKE BUTTERCREAM (WCB) GRAND CHAMPION $100
AMY MARSH
Professional Division
1st Place Amy Marsh
2nd Place Lanae Workman
Intermediate Division
1st Place April Leach
2nd Place
3rd Place
Beginner Division
1st Place Christina Buffett
3 — MYSTERY BRIDAL PACKET CAKE (MBP) GRAND CHAMPION $100
SARA LEE LANIER
Professional Division
1st Place Sara lee Lanier
2nd Place Kristen Fredrickson
3rd Place Jennifer White
4 — SPECIAL OCCASION CAKE (SOC) GRAND CHAMPION $100
CONSTANCE HAWORTH
Professional Division
1st Place Constance Haworth
2nd Place Lexcie DeGuilio
1st Place Kylie Walker
Intermediate Division
1st Place Chuck Marsh
2nd Place April Leach
Beginner Division
1st Place Tiffany Laslo
2nd Place Sara Hatcher
3rd Place Marci Buffett
Teen Division
1st Place Emma Haworth
2nd Place Joshua Haworth
TEEN GRAND CHAMPION $50
GRACIE PACKER
5 — AIR BRUSHED CAKE (ABC) GRAND CHAMPION $100
CORI BURNETT
Professional Division
1st Place Cori Burnett
2nd Place Nathan Chandler
3rd Place Amy Marsh
Intermediate Division
1st Place Sara Pickering
6 — SUGAR ART FLORAL (SAF) GRAND CHAMPION $100
AMY MARSH
Professional Division
1st Place Amy Marsh
2nd Place Lynn Winter
Intermediate Division
1st Place Chuck Marsh
Beginner Division
1st Place Sara Hatcher
7 — SUGAR ART SCULPTURE (SAS) GRAND CHAMPION $100
DESI RICHARDS
Professional Division
1st Place Desi Richards
2nd Place Amy Marsh
Intermediate Division
No Entries
Beginner Division
1st Place Marci Buffett
2nd Place Sara Hatcher
Teen Division
8 — SCULPTED FIGURINE (SCF) GRAND CHAMPION 100
CORI BURNETT
Professional Division
1st Place Cori Burnett
2nd Place Nathan Chandler
3rd Place Amy Marsh
Intermediate Division
1st Place Ryan Haworth
2nd Place Kristen Fredricksen
Beginner Division
1st Place Hailey Nielsen
2nd Place Jamie Warren
Teen Division
1st Place Tatianna DeGuilio
9 — ISOMALT (IS) GRAND CHAMPION $100
DESI RICHARDS
Professional Division
1st Place Desi Richards
2nd Place Amy Marsh
3rd Place Nathan Chandler
Beginner Division
1st Place Kayla Rapp
10 — DECORATED CUPCAKE (DCC) GRAND CHAMPION $25
CORI BURNETT
Adult Professional Division
1st Place Cori Burnett
2nd Place Amy Marsh
Adult Intermediate Division
1st Place Bonny Keppner
Adult Beginner Division
1st Place Marci Buffett
2nd Place Christina Buffett
Teen Division
1st Place Emery Reading $10.00
2nd Place Kizzy Burnett
Preteen Division
1st Place Sara Buffett $10.00
2nd Place Addalee Lott
3rd Place Eastton Rapp
Child Division
1st Place Eliza Haworth $10.00
2nd Place Earl Lott
3rd Place Colton Perkes
Senior Division
1st Place Jeannine Parrish $10
2nd Place Susan Wellard
3rd Place Luree Peterson
11 — DECORATED SUGAR COOKIE (DSC)
Teen Division
1st Place Gracie Packer $10
2nd Place Kizzy Burnett
3rd Place Zeke Burnett
Preteen Division
1st Place MyKynlee Bishop $5
1st Place Sara Buffett $5
2nd Place Madilynn Perkes
Nathan Whipple
3rd Place Maielle Whipple
Child Division
1st Place Eliza Haworth $10
2nd Place Emery Reynolds
3rd Place Porter Whipple
12 — JUNIOR THEME CAKE (JTC)
Preteen Division (8-12)
1st Place Eastton Rapp $25
2nd Place Leanne Pawlaczyk
3rd Place Makynlee Bishop
Child Division (4-7)
1st Place Rachel Haworth $12.50
!st Place Eliza Haworth $12.50
2nd Place Carter Fredrickson
12 — BEST TASTING CAKE (BTC)
1st Place Melinda Cameron $100
2nd Place Sara Lee Lanier
3rd Place Amy Marsh
JUDGE’S CHOICE — Sugar Art Sculpture– DESI RICHARDS $100