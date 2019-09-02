Macaws
These macaws are featured on the cake that won Best of Show at the Sugar Art Show. Constance Haworth designed and built this cake that features animals, birds and reptiles from jungles on different continents of the world. The Sugar Art Show is located in the Hobbies and Craft building on the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds.

 LESLIE MIELKE PHOTO

2019 EISF SUGAR ART SHOW AWARDS

BEST OF SHOW $1000

Constance Haworth

1 — WEDDING CAKE FONDANT (WCF) GRAND CHAMPION $100

SARA LEE LANIER

Professional Division

1st Place Sara Lee Lanier

2nd Place Amy Marsh

3rd Place Lynn Winter

Intermediate Division

1st Place Casey Humerickhouse

2nd Place Connie Kinghorn

Beginner Division

1st Place Grace Reynolds

2 — WEDDING CAKE BUTTERCREAM (WCB) GRAND CHAMPION $100

AMY MARSH

Professional Division

1st Place Amy Marsh

2nd Place Lanae Workman

Intermediate Division

1st Place April Leach

2nd Place

3rd Place

Beginner Division

1st Place Christina Buffett

3 — MYSTERY BRIDAL PACKET CAKE (MBP) GRAND CHAMPION $100

SARA LEE LANIER

Professional Division

1st Place Sara lee Lanier

2nd Place Kristen Fredrickson

3rd Place Jennifer White

4 — SPECIAL OCCASION CAKE (SOC) GRAND CHAMPION $100

CONSTANCE HAWORTH

Professional Division

1st Place Constance Haworth

2nd Place Lexcie DeGuilio

1st Place Kylie Walker

Intermediate Division

1st Place Chuck Marsh

2nd Place April Leach

Beginner Division

1st Place Tiffany Laslo

2nd Place Sara Hatcher

3rd Place Marci Buffett

Teen Division

1st Place Emma Haworth

2nd Place Joshua Haworth

TEEN GRAND CHAMPION $50

GRACIE PACKER

5 — AIR BRUSHED CAKE (ABC) GRAND CHAMPION $100

CORI BURNETT

Professional Division

1st Place Cori Burnett

2nd Place Nathan Chandler

3rd Place Amy Marsh

Intermediate Division

1st Place Sara Pickering

6 — SUGAR ART FLORAL (SAF) GRAND CHAMPION $100

AMY MARSH

Professional Division

1st Place Amy Marsh

2nd Place Lynn Winter

Intermediate Division

1st Place Chuck Marsh

Beginner Division

1st Place Sara Hatcher

7 — SUGAR ART SCULPTURE (SAS) GRAND CHAMPION $100

DESI RICHARDS

Professional Division

1st Place Desi Richards

2nd Place Amy Marsh

Intermediate Division

No Entries

Beginner Division

1st Place Marci Buffett

2nd Place Sara Hatcher

Teen Division

8 — SCULPTED FIGURINE (SCF) GRAND CHAMPION 100

CORI BURNETT

Professional Division

1st Place Cori Burnett

2nd Place Nathan Chandler

3rd Place Amy Marsh

Intermediate Division

1st Place Ryan Haworth

2nd Place Kristen Fredricksen

Beginner Division

1st Place Hailey Nielsen

2nd Place Jamie Warren

Teen Division

1st Place Tatianna DeGuilio

9 — ISOMALT (IS) GRAND CHAMPION $100

DESI RICHARDS

Professional Division

1st Place Desi Richards

2nd Place Amy Marsh

3rd Place Nathan Chandler

Beginner Division

1st Place Kayla Rapp

10 — DECORATED CUPCAKE (DCC) GRAND CHAMPION $25

CORI BURNETT

Adult Professional Division

1st Place Cori Burnett

2nd Place Amy Marsh

Adult Intermediate Division

1st Place Bonny Keppner

Adult Beginner Division

1st Place Marci Buffett

2nd Place Christina Buffett

Teen Division

1st Place Emery Reading $10.00

2nd Place Kizzy Burnett

Preteen Division

1st Place Sara Buffett $10.00

2nd Place Addalee Lott

3rd Place Eastton Rapp

Child Division

1st Place Eliza Haworth $10.00

2nd Place Earl Lott

3rd Place Colton Perkes

Senior Division

1st Place Jeannine Parrish $10

2nd Place Susan Wellard

3rd Place Luree Peterson

11 — DECORATED SUGAR COOKIE (DSC)

Teen Division

1st Place Gracie Packer $10

2nd Place Kizzy Burnett

3rd Place Zeke Burnett

Preteen Division

1st Place MyKynlee Bishop $5

1st Place Sara Buffett $5

2nd Place Madilynn Perkes

Nathan Whipple

3rd Place Maielle Whipple

Child Division

1st Place Eliza Haworth $10

2nd Place Emery Reynolds

3rd Place Porter Whipple

12 — JUNIOR THEME CAKE (JTC)

Preteen Division (8-12)

1st Place Eastton Rapp $25

2nd Place Leanne Pawlaczyk

3rd Place Makynlee Bishop

Child Division (4-7)

1st Place Rachel Haworth $12.50

!st Place Eliza Haworth $12.50

2nd Place Carter Fredrickson

12 — BEST TASTING CAKE (BTC)

1st Place Melinda Cameron $100

2nd Place Sara Lee Lanier

3rd Place Amy Marsh

JUDGE’S CHOICE — Sugar Art Sculpture– DESI RICHARDS $100