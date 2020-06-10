ABERDEEN -- The Aberdeen Distinguished Young Women program was held June 2, and Elizabeth Serna was chosen as Aberdeen's Distinguished Young Woman for 2021.
First runner-up was Kamri King, with Nicole Ortega as second runner-up and Eden Pratt as third runner-up.
Abiding by state regulations for COVID-19, the “007 James Bond” themed program was a great success. Participants were Nicole Ortega, Mariela Rivas, Kamri King, Elizabeth Summers, Elizabeth Serna, and Eden Pratt.
Scholastic awards went to Elizabeth Summers, Nicole Ortega, and Kamri King. Interview awards were presented to Kamri King, Elizabeth Serna, and Nicole Ortega. For Fitness, honors were presented to Mariela Rivas, Elizabeth Serna, and Nicole Ortega. Talent awards went to Eden Pratt, Elizabeth Serna, and Kamri King. Self-Expression awards were presented to Elizabeth Serna, Kamri King, and Nicole Ortega.
The Be Your Best Self honor was presented to Eden Pratt. Spirit of DYW went to Nicole Ortega.