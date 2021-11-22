BLACKFOOT – The DOES, the main auxiliary of the Elks Lodge in Blackfoot, held their annual spaghetti feed on Saturday and from all indications, the event was a success.
The dinner, one of the more popular events that are held by the DOES to help raise money for the many charitable contributions they make during the course of the year, was expected to serve around 100-150 meals Saturday night.
There were around 50 that made it at the 6 p.m. opening time and the event was to carry on until at least 8 p.m.
There was also a raffle that was being held in conjunction with the dinner, and everyone was in great spirits on the weekend before the big Thanksgiving weekend.
Some of the funds raised will go toward any of the many charities that are supported in part or in whole by the DOES, including scholarships for local students, including the annual sock drive to help those who may need help staying warm this winter, many of the youth groups in the greater Blackfoot area, and many others.
The DOES also get help from many of the youth groups in the area with the organizing and serving during some of their events. Some of the rodeo clubs for the youth pitch in and serve meals and bus tables during dinners, many of the DOES own families pitch in and do the same thing, all in the act of service to and for the community.
With the spaghetti feed done for this fall, the next item on the agenda will be the annual Corn Hole Tournament for charity.
The tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 27, at the Elks Lodge, with pre-registration scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
There will be beginner and advanced divisions and all entries will be guaranteed at least four games. The fee for beginners is $30, advanced $50. Tournament contacts are Ryan at (208) 380-2785 or David Gallegos at (208) 589-7972. For fundraising information contact Lori Marvin at (208) 680-0600.