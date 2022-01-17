BLACKFOOT – The Elks Lodge of Blackfoot hosted the first round of the Elks Hoop Shoot on Saturday at the Mountain View Middle School gymnasium.
Six different champions were named in different divisions, including 8-9-year-olds, 10-11-year-olds, and 12-13-year-olds, both boys and girls.
The winners in each of the divisions will be advancing to the district championships, again hosted by the local chapter of the Elks Club in Blackfoot and again it will be held at Mountain View Middle School. This set of winners will bring together all of the local winners from Eastern Idaho and other local chapters.
Each of the competitors will be allowed to warm up and have a couple of practice shots before the actual competition where they will be shooting for score. The district winners will again advance on to the next round of the Elks Hoop Shoot competitions with a national champion eventually crowned in each of the divisions.
These young athletes deserve a lot of recognition for the hours of practice they put in getting ready for the competition and it is no easy task to appear before a crowd of people as they attempt to win and advance in this national competition.
In the local competition, the top three in each division were as follows:
8-9 year old boys: Riddock Marsdell first (16-25)
Hendricks Blair, second (15-25)
Bryson Taylor, third (15-25)
8-9 year old girls: Zia Martin, first (16-25)
Jersey Clark, second (15-25)
Brooklyn Cook, third
10-11 year old boys: Kesler Tanner, first (16-25)
Ansyon Phillips, second (15-25)
Carson Hawkes, third (15-25)
10-11 year old girls: Aussie Arave, first (16-25)
Harley Wanstrum, second (15-25)
Addison Evans, third (15-25)
12-13 year old boys: Stetson Larson, first (19-25)
Paston Christianson, second (17-25)
Ledger Baleris, third (16-25)
12-13 year old girls: Jasmin Driscoll, first (21-25)
Oakley Talbot, second (18-25)
Presley Martin, third (16-25)
The district playoffs will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, at Mountain View Middle School. Everyone is invited to attend.