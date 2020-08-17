BLACKFOOT – The Elks Lodge held a fun function on Friday night, a Hawaiian luau dinner with music and dancing and general fun with the intent of raising enough money to help replace some chairs and tables damaged over the past year.
With a solo guitarist and soloist providing the music, the bar and dining area were filled with smiling faces who had all come down to help out the Elks.
For those who aren’t in the know, the Elks annually present a number of awards to local youth and youth groups to help them with their annual financial needs and keep the youth programs rolling in the Bingham County area.
From assisting the rodeo clubs at the high schools to scholarships to 4-H programs and many more programs, the Elks are an important philanthropic organization in the area.
The Elks took a big hit for their financial plans of the year when the annual demolition derby was canceled at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, and are working diligently to get additional funds raised to replace those that were budgeted for distribution later in the year. The demolition derby annually raises some $46,000 toward those philanthropic goals annually.
Lots of fun was had and a basket raffle was held on Friday making the whole affair a very enjoyable and useful party for a Friday night.