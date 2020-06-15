BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Elks Lodge held its annual Flag Day ceremony and dedication on Sunday. The fraternal order aligns itself with the traits of charity, justice, brotherly love, and fidelity, the same traits that they find in the reverence of the American flag.
Although the requirement of social distancing continues to be in place, members of the community took the opportunity to join the local Elks Lodge in celebrating the history of our nation.
Exalted Ruler Travis Packer addressed those in attendance, presenting them with background on heraldry, the carrying of banners, and explained how it continues to be something conducted by people throughout history.
He started with the “Pine Tree Flag,” the first flag of the colonial vessels and was raised during the Battle of Bunker Hill. One year later in 1776, the southern colonies would dawn the Snake Flag with the words “Don’t Tread on Me” embroidered into it.
Although different flags flew over the colonies, the Continental Congress appointed a committee to consider an adoption of one flag to unite the colonies. The committee recommended a flag with 13 stripes to represent the original colonies, alternating white and red, and an azure field in the upper left corner with the crosses of St. George and St. Andrew.
A flag with this design was raised aboard the Alfred captained by John Paul Jones and later was hoisted over Cambridge in Massachusetts. The flag would never be lifted in battle, and would be replaced.
The search for a unified flag would begin, with different iterations of the same basic description of alternating white and red stripes, azure field, and stars. The original stars were six-pointed stars, but would later be changed to a five-point star at the suggestion of Betsy Ross.
Ross would go on to design the official flag of the colonies, with 13 white stars on an azure field, and alternating red and white stripes. The 13 stars were darned in a circle. The stars and stripes would find their first salute off of the coast of France when the Ranger, commanded by John Paul Jones, was saluted by the French Fleet. This specific flag was sewn by young ladies from Portsmouth, N.H., who used their best silk dresses to create the flag. The white of the flag would be taken from a wedding dress of a newly wed woman.
It would stay the same until 1795, when Kentucky and Vermont would be added to the union and add two stars to the flag. It is claimed that the sight of the flag flying over Fort McHenry inspired Francis Scott Key to write “The Star Spangled Banner,” which would become this nation’s national anthem. It would create a tradition of adding a star to each of the states joining the union.
Alaska and Hawaii would be the last two added, both being the only states not connected to the continental United States. Since then, the flag has flown high over all 50 states, territories, and districts that are part of the U.S.
The ceremony held included singing of the national anthem, and two other songs as well as the Pledge of Allegiance. Each of the officers of the lodge performed their parts well leading into the conclusion of the observance of Flag Day.
Following the ceremony, people made their way to the fallen soldiers’ names on the wall at Patriot Field, feeling the rush of revitalized patriotism.