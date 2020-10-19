BLACKFOOT – If you want to have a fundraiser, be sure to include the Elks Lodge who really know how to put on a good show if nothing else.
On Saturday, the Annual Putt for the Paws fundraiser to assist the Humane Shelter and their pet adoption program took off with the registration for the event which had teams of four, all of them in the best Halloween garb, set to visit local pubs in the Blackfoot area to compete for prizes by putting on a miniature golf hole and it looked to be a spooktacular event.
Just before 10 a.m., which was the official starting time for the event, more than 30 teams had registered for the event at $100 per team that was the kickoff part of the fundraiser.
There was also to be an auction with a number of intriguing items donated by sponsors around the area, and various different extras like best score and highest score and additional ways to get people involved in what was the most important thing, which was raising funds for the animal shelter.
The teams were most creative with their costuming and there teams who all had the same hair style, teams of witches, complete with their brooms. There was even a team of Shrek characters.
All of it was done in the name of fun and a good time, with the added benefit of a good cause and fundraiser.
The Elks representative indicated that they had raised over $5,000 a year ago and the entries for the putting contest had over 30 entries filed already, to that figure was surely to be surpassed before the day ended.