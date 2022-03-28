BLACKFOOT – The annual meeting and dinner for the installation of officers for the local Elks Lodge 1416 in Blackfoot was held on Saturday evening, and the Elks also honored the citizen of the year, the officer of the year and the Elk of the Year.
A full house was gathered as the master of ceremonies announced all of the dignitaries in attendance, who in turn welcomed their friends and family to the proceedings.
One by one, the officers of the Elks were introduced and installed into their new positions, highlighted by the installation of the Exalted Ruler, Ingrid Weekes, who will be in charge of activities with the Elks for the coming year.
Also installed as officers were the following Elks members:
Leading Knight – Scott Hall
Leading Knight – Mary Scott
Loyal Knight – Bruce Bradshaw
Esquire – Wes Johnson
Chaplain – Jon Connelly
Secretary – Patti Kerscher
Treasurer – Jon Van der Lieth
Tiler – Terry McClure
Inner Guard – Melissa Johnson
Trustees: Mike Batten, Bob Doig, Jim Neihart, Thom Garrett and Brent Mecham.
The Elks also announced that the Elk of the Year was Ken Hall.
The announcement of Officer of the Year went to Bruce Bradshaw.
The announcement of the Citizen of the Year for the Blackfoot area went to Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds Manager Brandon Bird who gave a very warm thank you speech for the honor.
The round of activities concluded with the members and their guests moving to the dining hall for the annual dinner honoring the installation of officers.