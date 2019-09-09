BLACKFOOT – The Idaho Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) is proud to announce that several local employers will be recognized for their support of the men and women in the Guard and Reserves on Wednesday, 9/11.
These employers were nominated by their “Citizen Soldiers” that serve not only in the military, but also in the civilian world. The event will be held at the Blackfoot Elks Lodge, in conjunction with the Blackfoot Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon. It will start promptly at 11:30 a.m.
Featured during the event will be Brig. Gen. Farin Swartz, assistant adjutant general and commander of the Idaho Army National Guard, and Brig. Gen. Timothy Donnellan, assistant adjutant general and commander of the Idaho Air National Guard.
Also participating on the program will be the Pipes and Drums from the Blackfoot City Fire Department. It is a no host lunch, and those interested are asked to contact the Blackfoot Chamber of Commerce to register for the event, as seats are limited at (208) 785-0510 or email chamber@blackfootchamber.org.
Any member of the community that would like to be on hand is invited, as local patriotic employers are honored.