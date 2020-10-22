“The Empty Man” is another film that was based on a comic book or comic book series, only rather than the big name of Marvel or DC Comics, this one is based upon a comic series that was published by Boom Studios.
The premise of the film is based upon an ex-cop who is on the trail of a missing girl and comes across a secretive group that is attempting to summon a terrifying supernatural entity.
Selectively chosen to open on the week before Halloween, this film will be at the Blackfoot Movie Mill beginning today, Oct. 23, and may or may not attract those Halloween fans that dare to venture out of the house to watch this type of movie.
Of course this film is based upon superstition and this one begins with a person finding an empty bottle on a bridge. You then blow into the bottle and conjure up a spirit that is called the “Empty Man.”
On the first day, you call for the Empty Man. On the second day, the Empty Man begins to appear to you. On the third day, the Empty Man comes for you.
As the bodies begin to pile up, of course everyone who is involved begins to blame the Empty Man and the writing is on the wall, literally.
The ex-cop finds the Empty Man instead of the missing girl who he had been trailing and you can pretty much imagine what will happen next as the film is rather predictable.
This film has been rated R so please take that into consideration before trying to attend this film and be cautious with younger children so that you don’t frighten them into next week in a manner that you don’t approve of.
While this film will not break any box office records, it could very well become a cult classic for the future. There are scenes in the film that will likely scare the living daylights out of even the most hardy of scary movies and there are times that you will almost be sitting in your seat and going ho hum, just another movie that you may have spent your hard-earned money on and not received your money’s worth when it is all said and done.
It’s not the worst movie that I have seen this year, but definitely not one of the films that I might venture out and purchase for my own collection.
I am a scary movie buff of sorts so I ventured out to see this one out of curiosity and my curiosity was satisfied, but it’s not a show that I will heavily endorse.
I rate this film as a 1.5 on a scale of 1-5, so venture out and watch this film forewarned of what it brings to the big screen.
