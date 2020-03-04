There was a lot to be entertained by Saturday night at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center during “Bingham’s Got Talent,” the 11th annual talent show produced by Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church’s Relay For Life team.
All proceeds from the event benefit the American Cancer Society.
Out of the 27 entries performing during the night — 13 in the under 16 age division and 14 in the 16 and over age group — there were two trophies given out from the under 16 division. Ava Rollene won the People’s Choice honor with a dance solo, and Amber DeGiulio won the prize from the panel of judges with a dance solo.
Recent Blackfoot High School graduate Porter Williams and BHS choir teacher Chris Dunbar took the judges’ trophy in the 16 and over category with a vocal duet, turning in a standout performance of “Evermore” from “Beauty and the Beast.”
Here are just a few more scenes from the show. More photos can be found at the Chronicle’s website at bcchron.com