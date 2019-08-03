POCATELLO — The Idaho State University College of Arts and Letters has established an endowment scholarship with the aid of a donation from the family of Joe and Lois Bates.
This scholarship will be available to full-time students majoring in history with a preference for first-generation students.
The Bates family resided in Blackfoot and were committed to preserving the history of southeast Idaho. They loved to learn new things, and this scholarship fund will honor that love. Joe and Lois’ family knew this was the perfect way to support upcoming scholars in the name of their beloved family members. Joe passed away in 1989, and Lois celebrated her 90th birthday in April.
Lois documented history for Bingham County and worked as a journalist and newspaper writer. She was also an active member in the Idaho State Historical Society. Joe was a World War II Navy Air Corps veteran and spent over 30 years in military service. Both encouraged the continuation of education not only in their own lives, but in the lives of others as well.
“It is wonderful to see such generosity by honoring those who loved education,” said Matthew Stucki, director of development for the College of Arts and Letters. “With scholarship donations like this, many students will be able to go further than they ever thought they could.”