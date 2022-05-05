BLACKFOOT – The busiest service organization in Blackfoot has been at it again,
The Elks Lodge veterans program has been working to enhance the lives of the many veterans in eastern Idaho and recently received the Spotlight grant from Grand Lodge and promptly turned that $2,000 award into a package of snacks and games and delivered it to the Pocatello Veterans Home.
In addition, they put out containers to be filled with pop tops off of canned sodas and the like and gathered them up.
The poptops were collected until they had accumulated over 150 pounds of the poptops and they were promptly delivered to the Ronald McDonald House in Boise to help with dialysis for the needy. This project was chaired by the DOES Auxiliary of the Elks Lodge and their chair, Lori J. Marvin.
This weekend, Sunday, the Elks Lodge will be hosting their annual Mother's Day Brunch at the Lodge from 10 a.m. until 12:30 pm.
Moms eat free. Kids 5 and under will also be free, while kids 6-14 will be $5, while adults will be $8.
Items on the menu will include bacon, eggs, fruit cups, coffee, french toast casserole, biscuits with sausage gravy, orange juice mimosas and milk. Everyone is invited to participate in this fundraising event.
Additional information can be obtained by calling 208-522-6371.