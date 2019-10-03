BLACKFOOT — Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) maintenance crews will make repairs to the Blackfoot bridge on I-15 at Exit 93 for travelers’ safety and mobility. Repairs will begin Monday, with plans to be completed by Oct. 17.
Crews will be sandblasting and resurfacing the bridge deck, replacing guardrail and completing shoulder work. This repair project is intended to temporarily fix the bridge until ITD is able to begin the bridge deck rehab project planned for the summer of 2020.
Construction will be performed on northbound I-15 from Oct. 7-9. Traffic control will be removed and traffic will resume as usual after Oct. 9 until southbound construction begins. Traffic control will continue for southbound I-15 construction from Oct. 15-17.
Drivers can expect traffic delays for the duration of the project. Reduced speed limits will be in effect and traffic will be shifted over periodically to single-lane, two-way traffic.
When the bridge is under construction on the northbound side and south bound side of I-15
Drivers traveling from US-26 or ID-39 that are planning on driving south to Pocatello will need to use the I-15 Business Loop to US-91. Travelers will go through the City of Blackfoot on W. Judicial St. to US-91, then turn right on US-91 which is S. Broadway Street. Continue driving for two miles to exit 89 where travelers can get on I-15 heading south to Pocatello.
When the bridge is under construction on the north bound side of I-15
Travelers heading northbound I-15 from Pocatello to Blackfoot needing to exit at Blackfoot will need to use exit 89 to US-91 taking a left onto US-91. Once into Blackfoot, travelers heading to US-26 or ID-39 will turn on W. Bridge Street which is the I-15 Business Loop.
Traffic pattern when work is being done northbound side of I-15
While bridge repairs are under construction on northbound I-15, the traffic flow will be as such: Northbound I-15 traffic will be shifted over onto southbound I-15 where traffic will flow as single lane two way traffic. The I-15 northbound OFF ramp will be closed. The southbound ON Ramp, Exit 93, will also be closed. Also, Exit 89 northbound ON ramp will be closed. Northbound ON ramp Exit 93 will be open. Northbound traffic in route to Idaho Falls are advised to drive on US-91 and take Exit 108 to continue onto I-15 North. Southbound traffic in route to Pocatello shall drive to US-91 and take Exit 89 to continue onto I-15 South.
Traffic pattern when work is being done southbound side of I-15
When work is continued on I-15 southbound traffic flow will be as such: During construction, southbound I-15 traffic will be shifted over onto northbound I-15 where traffic will flow as single lane two way traffic. The I-15 southbound ON ramp, Exit 93, will be closed. Southbound off ramp Exit 93 will be open. The northbound ON and OFF ramp will be open. Travelers driving south from Blackfoot to Pocatello shall take US-91 to Exit 89 to continue on I-15 southbound.
Oversized loads will need to use appropriate alternative routes as there will be a 12-foot lane restriction through the construction zone.
Visit 511.Idaho.gov for current road conditions and information.