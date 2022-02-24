The Blackfoot Fire Department took the opportunity this month to train on vehicle stabilization and extrication, the most common technical rescue call they face which requires an extraordinary amount of skill and technique. When personnel arrive on scene, vehicles and occupants may be found in any position and condition. Firefighters must quickly crib and stabilize the vehicle for the safety of the occupants and crew. Then heavy duty electric or hydraulic extrication tools are used to safely remove the patient from the vehicle. Once clear of the vehicle, they can package and transport the patient(s) to the appropriate medical facility via ground or air ambulance.
The Blackfoot Fire Department took the opportunity this month to train on vehicle stabilization and extrication, the most common technical rescue call they face which requires an extraordinary amount of skill and technique. When personnel arrive on scene, vehicles and occupants may be found in any position and condition. Firefighters must quickly crib and stabilize the vehicle for the safety of the occupants and crew. Then heavy duty electric or hydraulic extrication tools are used to safely remove the patient from the vehicle. Once clear of the vehicle, they can package and transport the patient(s) to the appropriate medical facility via ground or air ambulance.