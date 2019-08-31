MORELAND – Harvest time has come to Bingham County and one of the telltale signs that for years announced its arrival — trails and piles of grain on the roadways — is missing.
If drivers have noticed and wondered at their absence the answer is simple — EZ Tarp.
Anyone following a 10-wheeler or semi trailer hauling grain or potatoes from the fields can’t help but notice that at least 99 percent of them bear a sign on the back that announces the owner has taken advantage of the invention by the late Masa Tsukamoto designed primarily to cut down on bruising of potatoes, but was eventually extended to other uses as well, including preventing spillage of grain.
The saying “Necessity is the mother of invention” is especially applicable to farmers, who usually end up figuring out a way to get a job done or make it more efficient, and Masa was a potato farmer with an innovative mind that was always searching for ways to solve a problem.
“He worked on this for several years,” said Masa’s son Alan, who’s now head of the company. “He got tired of losing money because of bruising in his potato crops, so whenever he had some free time he’d be out in his shop trying out his ideas.”
He explained that whenever a load of potatoes was ready to leave the field, in order to protect the tubers from wind or sunburn, the truck driver had to climb topside, unroll a loose tarp and spread it over the load, then hop off and tie it down with rubber straps, a process that took up to 20 minutes or more, depending on the agility of the driver. The only way to get it done was to walk on the potatoes, which caused bruising.
When the truck reached its destination — fresh pack shed or processor — the load was tested for bruising, and a report on the percentage that was damaged would be sent back to the owner, along with how much money he would be docked. Bruising also resulted in losses when bruised potatoes went into storage, because they begin to spoil more readily and it spreads.
Masa finally found the solution in the design he dubbed “EZ-Tarp” because of the ease with which it operates once installed, and now the product is sold almost everywhere in the U.S. and Canada that potatoes are grown and as far away as New Zealand.
Grain producers also saw the wisdom of covering their loads once they saw how easily it can be done, and Alan noted that warehouses and processors have made covering loads mandatory, primarily for fear of contamination during transport.
Alan says he’s not kept track of the number of EZ Tarps sold since sales began 34 years ago, but agrees that it has to be in the thousands. The sales area stretches from the potato country of Prince Edward Island, Canada, to the flatlands of Florida, hitting major potato producing areas on the way — the Tri Cities area and Moses Lake, Wash., the San Luis Valley in Colorado, east to Maine and west through the center of the country to California.
He said there are now a lot of other companies selling a similar product, but it’s his opinion, and that of the buyers if sales are an indication, that EZ Tarp is superior to any of them, which operate on electricity while the EZ Tarp is hydraulic.
Once a tarp is installed on a truck bed, it’s operated from inside the truck’s cab. “All the driver has to do is turn on a switch that activates the hydraulic pump and the tarp unrolls over the load and locks into place. It takes less than a minute,” Alan said.
“We’ve had potential customers who wanted to test it out and compare it with another brand, but when they put them on side by side and see how they work, they’ve always chosen ours.”
The tarps are neither mass produced nor put together from pre-assembled parts, Alan said. “We import the raw materials and do our own cutting and welding. Everything that goes into the tarp is made right here in our shop.” That includes the paint that protects the metal and makes the product distinctive. “We used to paint it on, but the paint eventually wears off.” he said.
Now they use a process where they abrade the metal to roughen it up a bit, then spray it with a powder. After that it goes through a super heating process that liquifies the powder and makes it adhere to the metal for a more durable coating.
EZ Tarp headquarters is a small group of white unassuming buildings that sit off Riverbend Road west of Moreland and just south of Highway 39.
A tour of storage and shop areas shows piles of steel, a myriad of machinery and tools where the cutting and welding are done by Alan and his sons Sanji and Brandon along with whatever help is hired on during peak construction times, which depend on how and when the orders come in, and a larger area where the tarps are assembled, and installed if that’s what an order calls for.
The tarps come in 30- and 50-foot sizes, depending on whether they’re for a 10-wheeler truck or a semi trailer.
Growing up and learning about inventing and building things as well as farming from his father, Alan says he could have become either, and he did try farming but it didn’t turn out well. “I chose to try farming during the worst two years for farmers this country has seen in recent history” he said with chagrin.
He said two of his father’s inventions that also were a boon to potato growers were the water saver wheel and a mechanical seed cutter, which did away with the necessity of hiring people who stood for long hours beside a conveyor belt wielding knives to cut the seed potatoes into the desired size for planting. The water wheel punches holes in the ground beneath a center pivot sprinkler so that water in heavier soils, like those at Rising River where he farmed, sinks into the ground instead of running off and being wasted.
“He drove for miles and miles in the winter showing the seed cutter to farmers before it started selling” Alan said.