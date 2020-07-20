An interesting question was asked Monday on the “Life In Blackfoot” Facebook page.
“What kind of small business is Blackfoot missing?”
The replies were interesting, and many of them had to do with giving the youth in Blackfoot something to do.
Here is a sampling.
Kayla Moffat: I think it would be nice to have a place with arcade games/pool tables and such for teens. Seems like all there is for teens is the skate park.
Pete Dunham: A nice family friendly pool parlor with fun tournaments and league play. My family and I are likely moving to Blackfoot soon, if the demand/ support is there I have no problem with helping the community and opening up a good and family friendly place for folks of all ages to play pool.
A league for teens that is well managed would be great for them.
Nicole Dial: Definitely something for kids and teens to do.
Bouse Babbitt Buzz: Shoe store.
- Stephanie Bemis: How about a shoe/specialty sock store. And carry shoes in bigger sizes that are extremely hard to find?
- Nikkie Leavitt: It sucks have to go out of town to find any decent shoes, Basketball, football, running shoes, shoes that are hard to find in bigger sizes. And it’s nicer to be able to try on the shoe before buying.
Lou Mac: Sporting goods/shoe store. I remember what an asset Bill’s was when I was a kid.
Clarence Worthen: A bike shop.
Mary Folkner: A book store.
- Debra Baron Wallace: B&R Crafts has a paperback book exchange.
Karma Lyn: Pet store.
Bob Roberts: Pet store.
Jim Thompson: Pet store would be awesome.
Jasmine Rose Kendall: A splash pad or swimming area. We only have gravel pits and Rose. The grove isn’t good to swim at. It would be nice to swim in actual pool water because that’s refreshing at times. We have to drive to Lava hot pools or Rexburg rapids for things like that. It would be nice to have one closer. Also I’m from Texas and we had the boys and girls club, something like that would be good for older kids after school so they don’t have to be home alone, or at day care where it’s not really fun for the older kids or getting into trouble. That would be awesome for them to experience.
Makayla Meraz: Yesss a pet store! Or a pool! Or I agree something to keep teens busy, an arcade or something.
Kim Quisenberry: We definitely don’t need more soda or sweets shops!
- Chelsea Chavez: Or fast food lol.
Gary Polly: Something for young adults (high schoolers) like an arcade or somewhere they can just hang out without drugs and tension and crap that goes along with being a teenager.
Mike VanderSys: Italian restaurant.
Jedidiah Burke: A hobby store would be nice. (Magic the gathering, Warhammer 40k, etc.).
Penny F Fowler: Yes we need somewhere for our kids to swim!! And have parties.
Kelly-Anna Lewis: Thai food. Really good Thai food.
Matthew Baker: Music shop.
Todd Jansen: Roller skate place.