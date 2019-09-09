BLACKFOOT — Now that the Eastern Idaho State Fair is history, the work of picking up, hauling off, and cleaning up is taking place.
Crews were busy Monday putting the fairgrounds back in pre-fair order. Quick work was already made of clearing the midway area, with the rollercoaster one of the few things still standing there to remind anyone that the 2019 fair ended just two nights before.
People went to the judging areas to pick up their entries, food booths were still up but being emptied of leftover inventory, farm and ranch vendors were clearing out their goods, camp trailers were being hauled away, and piles of garbage were in the process of being cleaned up and hauled away.
There will be plenty of memories lasting for a while from this year’s fair, with the Blackfoot fair being judged the second best state fair in the country.
There were record-breaking opening day crowds with the help of an audience eclipsing 7,000 on hand to see country music star Brett Young the first night at the grandstand, and comedian Gabriel Iglesias performed in front of a sold-out house Friday night.
Now, after taking time for a breather, organizers will be looking at the planning stages for the 2020 fair.