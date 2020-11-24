Greetings from the Christmas Tree Fantasy board members.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Christmas Tree Fantasy board decided in August of this year not to plan and make preparations for Fantasy 2020.
This was a very difficult decision for us to make. Our main priority was and is to keep county residents safe. We found that it would be difficult to follow CDC and public health guidelines for keeping our attendees safe.
For the last 41 years, the Bingham County Christmas Tree Fantasy has been responsible for helping county residents getting involved in the most important spirit of the Christmas season. That of giving to others. The Fantasy has been able to help county non-profit agencies and programs to meet their needs by offering grants to those who make application for such. This has only been made possible by those who have volunteered many hours, those who have donated beautiful decorated Christmas trees and other items, and those who have attended and supported the Christmas Tree Auction.
The “Christmas Gift Basket” raffle has been successful every year. Our great appreciation and heart-felt thanks goes out to all who have volunteered, made contributions and donations, and supported the Christmas Tree Fantasy annual event.
As time went on, Fantasy board members began to feel that we needed to do an “Instead of” virtual Christmas Tree Fantasy for 2020.
This would fill our need to be active as a Christmas Tree Fantasy board and to possibly help to spark that Christmas feeling in Bingham County residents during trials and difficulties many are facing during this time of uncertainty. Thus, a virtual Christmas Tree Fantasy is becoming a reality.
This virtual Christmas Tree Fantasy event can be accessed via social media on the Christmas Tree Fantasy’s Facebook page and our website. We will kick off our event on Monday, Nov. 30, and will close the Fantasy on Saturday, Dec. 5.
Each day of that Christmas Tree Fantasy week will feature different memories of the Fantasy. We will be sharing photos of recent Fantasies and sharing of board members’ favorite Christmas recipes. The “Holiday Tea,” Fantasy Cafe’, Fantasy Sweet Shoppe, and the Christmas Gift Boutique will be spotlighted. Our “Candy Jar” board member, Mary Ann Johnson, will be giving kids instructions of where they can view this huge “Candy Jar” and how they can submit a guess. The winner of the huge “Candy Jar” will be announced during the end of the Fantasy. The local Drink Factory has beeen promoting the specialty drink “Fantasy Fizz” during the month of November.
No Christmas Tree Fantasy would be complete without that jolly man himself, Santa Claus. He will make his visit on Saturday, Dec. 5. Our 2020 virtual Christmas Tree Fantasy promises to be different but lifting to our Christmas spirit and feelings. We are hoping you will attend and have fun with us as we take that memory walk thru the Christmas Tree Fantasy virtually 2020.
Facebook: http://christmastreefantasy.com