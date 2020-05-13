BLACKFOOT – The Bingham County Farm Bureau and their President, Ralph Dalley, have announced the 2020 scholarships, mini grants and AG/FFA Mini Grant winners.

Over two weeks of scoring and ranking the applications, the five judges commented that the applications were all outstanding. During the deliberations, the judges were able to choose the following winners.

Scholarship winners are as follows:

Ag Related Scholarships

Jayda Ward $3,000 – Snake River High School

Non-Ag Related Scholarships

Joselynn Castillo $1,500 – ISU

Emma Warren $1,500 – Snake River High School

Desmond Killian $1,500 – Firth High School

Kyah Henderson $1,000 – Blackfoot High School

Tyler Bean $1,000 – BYU-Idaho

Ella Daniels $1,000 – Firth High School

Ivy Hansen $1,000 – Firth High School

Aliece Andersen $1,000 – Shelley High School

Gracie Jones $1,000 – Snake River High School

Taylorann Adams $1,000 – Blackfoot High School

Amanda Stewart $500 – BYU-Idaho

Joseph Walker $500 – Blackfoot High School

Deena Christensen $500 – Firth High School

Lacy Evans $500 – Blackfoot High School

Jordyn Gilbert $500 – Snake River High School

Makenna Schritter $500 – College of Idaho

Lindsi England $500 – Snake River High School

Gabriela Garcia $500 – Firth High School

Zoey Secrist $500 – Snake River High School

Kaydee Park $500 – Firth High School

Mini and Ag/FFA Mini Grants

Mini Grant Winners

Kelsey Bender $500 Blackfoot High School

Mimi Argyle $500 Snake River High School

Tammy Gunderson $300 BCCLC

Kim Fundum $450 Groveland

Lisa Warren $500 Moreland

Brent Chrstensen $500 ISTCS

Saundra Eldredge $450 Blackfoot

Lori Stocking $300 Ridge Crest

Ralen Patten $300 Ridge Crest

Melissa Collard $300 Groveland

Sandra Christensen $300 Ridge Crest

Amy Ogden $300 Moreland

Elena Holbrood $500 ISTCS

Amber Harrison $500 Snake River

AG/FFA Mini Grants

Cody Park $600 Aberdeen

Cameron Flamming $600 Blackfoot

Cassidy Dutton $600 Firth

Vincent Wray $600 Shelley

J.B. Hoge $600 Snake River

Total Scholarships: $20,000

Total Mini Grants $ 5,700

Total AG/FFA Mini Grants $ 3,000

Total amount awarded: $28,700