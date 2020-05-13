BLACKFOOT – The Bingham County Farm Bureau and their President, Ralph Dalley, have announced the 2020 scholarships, mini grants and AG/FFA Mini Grant winners.
Over two weeks of scoring and ranking the applications, the five judges commented that the applications were all outstanding. During the deliberations, the judges were able to choose the following winners.
Scholarship winners are as follows:
Ag Related Scholarships
Jayda Ward $3,000 – Snake River High School
Non-Ag Related Scholarships
Joselynn Castillo $1,500 – ISU
Emma Warren $1,500 – Snake River High School
Desmond Killian $1,500 – Firth High School
Kyah Henderson $1,000 – Blackfoot High School
Tyler Bean $1,000 – BYU-Idaho
Ella Daniels $1,000 – Firth High School
Ivy Hansen $1,000 – Firth High School
Aliece Andersen $1,000 – Shelley High School
Gracie Jones $1,000 – Snake River High School
Taylorann Adams $1,000 – Blackfoot High School
Amanda Stewart $500 – BYU-Idaho
Joseph Walker $500 – Blackfoot High School
Deena Christensen $500 – Firth High School
Lacy Evans $500 – Blackfoot High School
Jordyn Gilbert $500 – Snake River High School
Makenna Schritter $500 – College of Idaho
Lindsi England $500 – Snake River High School
Gabriela Garcia $500 – Firth High School
Zoey Secrist $500 – Snake River High School
Kaydee Park $500 – Firth High School
Mini and Ag/FFA Mini Grants
Mini Grant Winners
Kelsey Bender $500 Blackfoot High School
Mimi Argyle $500 Snake River High School
Tammy Gunderson $300 BCCLC
Kim Fundum $450 Groveland
Lisa Warren $500 Moreland
Brent Chrstensen $500 ISTCS
Saundra Eldredge $450 Blackfoot
Lori Stocking $300 Ridge Crest
Ralen Patten $300 Ridge Crest
Melissa Collard $300 Groveland
Sandra Christensen $300 Ridge Crest
Amy Ogden $300 Moreland
Elena Holbrood $500 ISTCS
Amber Harrison $500 Snake River
AG/FFA Mini Grants
Cody Park $600 Aberdeen
Cameron Flamming $600 Blackfoot
Cassidy Dutton $600 Firth
Vincent Wray $600 Shelley
J.B. Hoge $600 Snake River
Total Scholarships: $20,000
Total Mini Grants $ 5,700
Total AG/FFA Mini Grants $ 3,000
Total amount awarded: $28,700