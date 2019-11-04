Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho announced that Todd Argall has been named as executive vice president and CEO, replacing Paul Roberts who will retire at the end of the year after 29 years of service to the company.
Argall began his career with Rural Mutual Insurance Company – a Farm Bureau Insurance company in Wisconsin – in 1995. Over the last 24 years, he has been part of the leadership team that transformed the company and helped it achieve an A+ rating by AM Best.
During his time with Rural, Argall held various positions including VP of information systems. For the last 11 years, he has led the sales, marketing and customer service teams as the senior vice president of customer
acquisition and service. Over the last two years, his role has expanded to include responsibility for personal lines underwriting and the brokerage operation.
Argall earned a BA in Business Management and Economics from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin. Prior to joining Rural Mutual, Argall worked for Accenture. Argall and his wife, Amy, currently live in Fitchburg, Wis., and have four children — Andrew, Derek, William and Mya. He will begin his career with Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho on November 13.
Idaho-based Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho is one of the state’s leading home and auto insurers as well as the largest writer of farm and ranch insurance. The company’s agents offer automobile, homeowners, commercial, flood, crop hail, life, and health insurance. Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance holds the number two position for market share of property and casualty insurance in Idaho, according to A.M. Best Company.