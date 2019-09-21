BLACKFOOT – The following defendants charged with felony crimes were scheduled to appear Sept. 19 before Magistrate Judge James Barrett for preliminary hearing.
Karl J. Bassett, 28, Blackfoot, waived his hearing for possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was bound over to District Court to appear before Judge Stevan Thompson for sentencing on Oct. 9.
Jon Ryan Brown, 33, Rexburg, had his hearing on a charge of illegal possession of amphetamine and drug paraphernalia continued on the motion of his public defender until lab test results are completed.
In a plea agreement with the state, hearing for Shaun V. Carter, 40, Blackfoot, on two counts of grand theft at Ridley’s Market was cancelled when the charges were reduced by the prosecutor to two counts of petit theft. He is scheduled to enter pleas and be sentenced in Magistrate Court on Oct. 2.
Blaine D. Jones, 51, Blackfoot, waived his hearing on charges of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and was bound over to District Court where he is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Darren Simpson on Oct. 7.
Bobby Lee Henderson, 38, Blackfoot, waived his hearing on charges of grand theft of firearms from a private residence and is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on Oct. 10. He was continued free on bond.
Joseph David Richard, 42, Blackfoot, charged with attempted strangulation and domestic battery with traumatic injury in the presence of a child, had his hearing continued while an evaluation is obtained. He was remanded to custody in lieu of $25,000 bail.