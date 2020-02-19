BLACKFOOT – Seventeen defendants were scheduled to appear Monday before 7th District Judge Darren Simpson on felony charges, but only three were there for sentencing. The others appeared for a variety of reasons, including pretrial conferences, status conferences and probation review, with the majority there to answer to charges of violating probation.
Amrey Hope Garritson, 20, Pocatello, received a prison sentence of two years fixed and three indeterminate on the charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Her guilty plea to the charge was a result of a plea agreement with the prosecutor’s office that reduced the charge from trafficking methamphetamine and dismissed misdemeanor charges of possessing drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
Simpson suspended the sentence and placed Garritson on probation for five years. She was assessed $,2976.50 in fines, fees and costs, including $500 for her public defender, and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service. The court ordered 180 days in jail to be served at the discretion of her probation officer and that she enroll in an outpatient program for substance abuse.
Her public defender Jeffrey Kunz argued against prison for his client, citing her age and the fact her father was a co-defendant in the case, plus the fact that the pre-sentence investigator had recommended probation.
Veronica Beatrice Reynoso, 34, Pocatello, was sentenced to three years fixed and five years indeterminate for possession of methamphetamine, a charge to which she pleaded guilty after it was reduced in a plea bargain from trafficking methamphetamine. Judge Simpson retained jurisdiction over her for 65 days, saying that due to her history of substance abuse a suspended sentence and probation would be setting her up to fail. “I don’t think prison is appropriate for you,” the judge said, “but neither is probation.” Reynoso was also fined $1,000 plus costs and fees
Although Prosecutor Paul Rogers argued for a five-year fixed sentence with retained jurisdiction, Simpson sentenced James Tyler Sinclair, 35, St. Anthony, to three years fixed and two indeterminate on the charge of fleeing or attempting to elude police, then retained jurisdiction for 365 days.
Sinclair’s guilty plea to the charge was the result of a plea bargain that dismissed a felony charge of aggravated assault on police and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. “The eluding charge concerns me,” Judge Simpson said. “Too many people are choosing it, thinking they can get away, but they’re putting themselves, the police and the community at risk.”
In arguing for a longer fixed sentence for Sinclair, Rogers told the court the defendant has spent most of his adult life incarcerated. “He doesn’t know how to live in a sober environment,” the prosecutor said. “When he gets released he turns immediately to drugs.”
Sinclair admitted that he has no job skills, and said when he gets out of prison the stress of trying to survive with no money, job, car, or home causes him to get high. “I’ve made some stupid mistakes,” he said.
“You’ve got to understand, I’m giving you an opportunity to fix yourself,” Simpson told him. He assessed a fine, fees, and court costs against the defendant, including $1,106 to reimburse Bingham County for the co-pay to its insurer for repairs to a damaged patrol car.
Simpson warned the defendants that if they make probation and don’t abide by the terms, they will go straight to prison with no court hearing.