BLACKFOOT – Fourteen defendants charged with committing felony crimes – eight of them related to methamphetamine – appeared Thursday before 7th District Magistrate Judge James Barrett for preliminary hearing, but none took place. Six waived their hearings and were bound over to District Court, seven received continuances, and one had the charge reduced to a misdemeanor.
Marcos Antonio Abrica-Vargas waived preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of methamphetamine along with misdemeanor charges of possessing drug paraphernalia and giving a false identity to police. He is scheduled to enter a plea before District Judge Stevan Thompson on Sept. 25 and was released on his own recognizance to pretrial services.
Pretrial services is the department that monitors defendants who are released from jail prior to entering pleas or being sentenced. Its functions include testing them for drug, alcohol, or other substance use.
Blaine D. Jones, 61, Blackfoot, had his hearing for possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia continued to Sept. 18 to give his attorney time to assess an offer of a plea bargain from the prosecution. He was continued free on surety bond.
David Keith Barrett, 34, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Darren Simpson on Sept. 23 and was remanded to custody in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Karl R. Bassett, 28, Blackfoot, had his hearing for possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia continued to Sept. 19. He was remanded to custody in lieu of $35,000 bail.
Amery Hope Garritson, 20, Pocatello, waived her preliminary hearing on charges of trafficking methamphetamine or amphetamine and is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on Sept. 23. She was remanded to custody in lieu of $35,000 bail.
Preliminary hearing for Kalena Marie Griffey, 31, Blackfoot, for possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor giving false identity to police was continued to Sept. 26. She was continued free on $5,000 surety bond and is to report to pretrial services.
Preliminary hearing for Johnathan F. Jackman, 25, Blackfoot, on charges of trafficking heroin and possession of methamphetamine and the prescription drug hydrocodone was continued to Sept. 12. He was remanded to custody in lieu of $75,000 bail.
Preliminary hearing for Stefan Luke Lewis, 26, Blackfoot, on charges of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, was continued Oct. 24 because witnesses in the case were not available to testify.
Preliminary hearing for Joe KC Coffey, 27, Blackfoot, on charges of attempted strangulation, malicious injury to property, and resisting and obstructing officers was continued to Sept. 26. He was continued free on $50,000 surety bond.
Preliminary hearing for Jon Curtis May, 37, Burley on charges of being a principal to burglary and forgery, was continued to Sept. 26, and he was remanded to custody. May asked to be appointed a different public defender, but Barrett denied the motion, telling May the one that was appointed to represent him is perfectly capable, and if he wanted different counsel he would have to hire one.
Casey D. Garritson, 33, Pocatello, waived preliminary hearing on charges of trafficking methamphetamine or amphetamine and is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on Sept. 23. Pursuant to the terms of a plea agreement being negotiated with the prosecution, he was released on his own recognizance to pretrial services.
Andrew Michael Pebeahsy, 23, Fort Hall, waived preliminary hearing on a charge of fleeing or attempting to elude police. He is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on Sept. 23 and was released on his own recognizance to pretrial services.
Preliminary hearing for Benjamin Irwin, 25, Blackfoot, on a charge of injury to a child was canceled when the charge against him was reduced to simple battery. His sentencing in misdemeanor court was tentatively scheduled for Sept. 18. Barrett said a no contact order will remain in place, and Irwin is forbidden to have a firearm in his possession. Irwin was released on his own recognizance.
Christopher J. Dusenbery, 19, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on a charge of burglary and is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on Sept. 23. He was remanded to custody in lieu of $25,000 bail.