BLACKFOOT – The following defendants convicted of or charged with felony crimes appeared before 7th District Judge Darren Simpson on Monday.
Johnathan Franklin Jackman, 36, Blackfoot, received two sentences of four years fixed and three years indeterminate on charges of possession of methamphetamine and heroin, fleeing or attempting to elude officers. A charge of possession of heroin was dismissed by the prosecutor in exchange for his guilty pleas to the other charges.
Judge Simpson said the sentences will run concurrently with a previous sentence of four years fixed and three years indeterminate for possession of methamphetamine. The judge retained jurisdiction on all three of the sentences for 365 days after which time Jackman could be placed on probation again if the Department of Corrections recommends it. Jackman was given credit for 104 days served in the county jail, and was assessed a total of $3,856.50 in fines, fees and court costs.
Christopher Joseph Dusenbery, 20, was sentenced to prison for three years fixed and four years indeterminate on each of two separate charges, one for grand theft and one for being a principal to burglary. A charge of burglary was dismissed in exchange for his guilty pleas to the first two charges. The jail terms are to run concurrently. Judge Simpson retained jurisdiction over Dusenbery for 365 days and gave him credit for 118 days in the county jail.
Sentencing of Rocky Lynn Jepperson, 36, on the charge of fleeing or attempting to elude police, to which he pleaded guilty in a plea bargain that dismissed a charge of possession of heroin, was continued to Dec. 10. He was remanded to custody in lieu of bail.
Jared Charles Sireech, 31, Blackfoot, was sentenced to prison for three years fixed and two years indeterminate for fleeing and eluding police officers, and assessed $3,987 in fines fees and costs.
Sharrell Lynn Baxter, 55, Blackfoot, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine. A pre-sentence report was ordered and sentencing scheduled for Feb. 24. She was continued free on bail.
Robert Lee Crotteau, 51, Blackfoot, pleaded innocent to possession of methamphetamine. His pretrial conference was set for Feb. 7 and jury trial for Feb. 25. He was continued free on bail.
Amanda A. Garcia, 40, Blackfoot, pleaded innocent to fleeing or attempting to elude police. Her pretrial conference was set for Feb. 7 and jury trial for Feb. 25. She was remanded to custody in lieu of bail.
Joseph Gino Giannini, 44, Blackfoot, pleaded innocent to possession of methamphetamine. His pretrial conference was set for Feb. 7 and jury trial for Feb. 25. He was continued free on bail.
Albert Louis Groesbeck, 53, Blackfoot, pleaded innocent to possession of methamphetamine. His pretrial conference was set for Feb. 7 and jury trial for Feb. 25. He was remanded to custody in lieu of bail.
Richard Tyler Leyba, 34, Blackfoot, pleaded guilty to burglary and grand theft. A pre-sentence report was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 27. He was continued free on bail.
Joel Jodylee McDonald Jr., 43, Blackfoot, pleaded innocent to driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. His pretrial conference was set for Feb. 7 and jury trial for Feb. 25. He was remanded to custody in lieu of bail.
April Dawn Ramos, 35, Blackfoot, pleaded innocent to possession of methamphetamine. Her pretrial conference was scheduled for Feb. 7 and jury trial for Feb. 25. She was continued free on bail.